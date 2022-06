How to watch ‘Hidden Gems’ on Hallmark (6/4/22)

Jim Seals of the popular 1970s duo Seals & Crofts with Darrel “Dash” Crofts died on Monday, June 6 at the age of 80, per the New York Post. His cousin, musician Brady Seals of the country band Little Texas, confirmed his death on Instagram. “I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed. My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children,” he wrote alongside a photo of the late singer. “Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.” No cause of death was released at the time of the announcement.

