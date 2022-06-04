Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 6-12

Reference No. CPC060622RL Reference No. CPC061322RL SCDOT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS July 12, 2022 Regular Highway Letting Electronic bids will be publicly opened at 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July12, 2022, in Room 331, SCDOT Head¬quarters Building, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC. Details for the contracts are now available on the SCDOT Internet web site at http://www.scdot.org/ doing/currentlet ting.aspx. Electronic bidding files and proposals will be available on the BID EXPRESS Internet web site at https://www.bidx.com/sc/let ting?lettingid=07122022 on June 14, 2022. Plans and proposals will be available on June 14, 2022 in the Engineering Publications Customer Service Center, Room G19, SCDOT Headquarters Building, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or call (803) 737-4533 to order. Issued by: Jennifer Taylor Contract Administration Manager AD# 2005151.

