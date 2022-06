Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who are no longer with us. It is not “the unofficial first day of summer” as it has become known. Veterans and families see it more as a somber day. Surviving veterans remember those they fought side by side with, and those that didn’t make it home. Families who have lost fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and loved ones want to honor those who gave all.

OXFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO