Alabama awarded $5M federal grant for 120 miles of railway

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its fish consumption advisories for 2022. The advisories alert the public as to the “species of fish in which waterbodies may present an elevated health hazard,” ADPH said. “Unfortunately, certain toxic chemicals have been found in some lakes and rivers...
In addition to the trade work during construction, upon completion, the project will create six operational jobs and 10 staff truck drivers. “Linde’s new investment in rural Washington County is significant because it shows that the company is growing and thriving in Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I...
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Reports of trains stopped on busy railroad crossings seem to be happening more often. Recent incidents in Bessemer and Pelham have once again brought the issue to the forefront. ABC3340's I-Team questioned Norfolk Southern Railway Company and CSX Transportation which operate in Alabama. Both cited...
Looking for that getaway place this summer and you have a few million to play around with? There are several options on Alabama’s lakes. Birmingham’s Lake Homes Realty offers a few possibilities in its latest quarterly report on lake homes markets around the country. The value of all...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — If you tried calling a state office today, you were likely out of luck. On the first Monday of every June, Alabama recognizes Confederate President Jefferson Davis’s birthday as a state holiday. Some Alabamians disagree with that designation. “The Confederacy did not benefit all...
A Spokane, Wash.-based real estate investment trust is acquiring an Atlanta-based investment group, and in the process, concentrating almost 154,000 acres of Alabama timberland. PotlatchDeltic Corp. announced last week it is acquiring CatchMark Timber Trust in an all-stock transaction. The combined company is expected to have a total enterprise value...
UNDATED (AP) – Lawyers have revealed a potential defense for an Alabama prisoner who walked out of jail with a corrections official, prompting an intensive manhunt. Attorneys for Casey White argue he was in the “care and custody” of jail official Vicky White the entire time authorities were searching for them. And they note Casey White was arrested after the woman took her own life last month in Evansville, Indiana.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be investing $2,570,000 into St. Clair County. This will be accessible in loan guarantees to ServisFirst Bank of Birmingham, Ala. to help Alcrete Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of precast concrete products used in new construction. This investment is projected to create 14 jobs, save...
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Irvington seafood is recalling one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat.”. The recall is due to the potential of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. The possible contaminant is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and...
Jacksonville, AL – Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This course will be held by Focused Fire Training and held at the Hampton Inn by Hilton. Do you plan on exercising your right to carry a weapon for self-defense? Do you want to better understand the weapons carry and self-defense laws of Alabama? What about how to properly and safely carry a weapon on your person? If so, this is the course for you!! In this class, subjects to be covered are:
State offices will be closed in Alabama Monday to commemorate the birth of Confederate president Jefferson Davis. Monday, June 6 is a state holiday, one of three in Alabama that honor Confederate leaders: Robert E. Lee’s birthday, which is marked in January on the same day as Martin Luther King Day; Confederate Memorial Day in April; and Davis’ birthday in June.
The Auburn baseball team won its first regional title at home since 1999 -- and the Tigers did it by scoring 51 runs on 49 hits over three games. That’s more scoring than some football teams do in a month. Also on today’s briefing, we have an Army helicopter...
One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
The lakefront and lake-accessible real-estate market in Alabama has reached a milestone. Residents on some Birmingham Southside streets are buzzing about reports of dogs that are believed to be out killing cats at night. Mo Brooks is trying to mend fences with former President Donald Trump. The “Down in Alabama”...
When Casey and Vicky White were on the run, the U.S Marshall's offered $10,000 for the capture of Casey, and $5,000 for Vicky. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey later added $5,000 for each reward. Many on social media believe James Stinson, the Weinbach Car wash manager who spotted the two on...
Police in West Alabama and across the state are searching for a 63-year-old Aliceville man who has been missing for five days. UPDATE, June 7th: ALEA has canceled the Alert and the missing man's name and picture have been removed from this report. UPDATE, June 7th, 1 p.m.: Tragically, the...
Wendy Montealegre stood in the pouring rain. She could see the chained-up dogs a concerned neighbor had called her about. She could also see puppies in a crate nearby. “Get off my property or I’ll call the police,” a woman yelled at her. The rain came down harder and a crate crammed with puppies started to fill with water as they scratched frantically. Music blared from the house even though it was in the middle of the day. Montealegre had no choice but to leave. According to the law, she was trespassing, and she didn’t want to be shot.
SELMA, Ala. — A newspaper is reporting that a public airport in Alabama could be home to the first remote air traffic control center in the United States. Advanced ATC Inc. is an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta, Georgia. The Selma Times-Journal quotes the company as saying Thursday that it will invest about $4.7 million at Craig Air Field in Dallas County, southeast of Selma.
