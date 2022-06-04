ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, with Rev. Paul Luisi officiating....

www.wwnytv.com

Related
wwnytv.com

Graveside Services: Eleanor A. Hull, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor A. Hull, 85, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at the Child’s Falls Sunrise Cemetery on County Rt. 29, Philadelphia, NY.
wwnytv.com

Bethel M. Day, 83, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Bethel M. Day, 83, of Weaver Road Chaumont, New York passed away after a brief illness on Sunday evening, June 5th, 2022, at Albany Medical Center. She was born on July 31,1938 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Abel and Mildred (Knox) Brown. She graduated from Lyme Central High School and then went to work for A&P grocery store after graduation.
wwnytv.com

James W. Esposito, 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for James W. Esposito will be Sunday, June 19 at the Watertown VFW from 1:00pm-4:00pm. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to his family. James passed away Sunday, June 5th at his...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Donna M. Hoover, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M Hoover, widow of Earl “red” Hoover passed away at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown, on Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was 85 years old. The daughter of Leland Dasno...
wwnytv.com

Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, Watertown, passed away Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at his home. Gary was the steward at the American Legion Post 61, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow with service dates and times. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ruth H. Lefler, 87, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ruth H. Lefler, age 87, fell asleep in death on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had been a resident since November of 2021. Ruth was born in Carthage, New York on March 4, 1935, a daughter...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Margaret P. “Peg” Dephtereos

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Margaret P. “Peg” Dephtereos, passed away June 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com

Mildred H. Seamon, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Mildred H. Seamon, formerly of Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY. She was born on February 13, 1929 in West Exeter, NY, daughter of Paul and Anna (Bjesik)...
wwnytv.com

Norma R. Grant, 97, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Norma R. Grant, 97, of E. Lake St. passed away on Monday June 6th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent. A complete obituary will follow at a later date. Online condolences can be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
wwnytv.com

Ida Mary Claffey, 93, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ida Mary Claffey, age 93, formerly of Urban Drive, Massena, passed away Friday afternoon on June 3, 2022. Friends and family may be received on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to follow funeral services in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael S. Piche, 47, formerly of Watertown

TEMPE, Arizona (WWNY) - Michael S. Piche, 47, formerly of Watertown passed away November 27, 2021 at his home in Tempe, Arizona. An informal graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th at Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at his family home.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

John P. Burns, 62, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John P. Burns, 62, Watertown passed away at his cottage in the town of Lyme Thursday, June 2, 2022. John was born in Watertown, son of former Watertown Mayor Karl R. and Rosemary L. (Lawrence) Burns. He was a 1978 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School. He then attended Jefferson Community College before attending and graduating from Canton Police Academy.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Weldon R. Belmore, 77, formerly of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Weldon R. Belmore, 77, formerly of Gouverneur and loving husband of 25 years to Martha (Shelton) Belmore, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home in Pickens, South Carolina. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11th at 2:00 pm with...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Edna M. Verrilli, 99, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Edna Mary Cherie Verrilli passed away at her home with family and friends on June 6, 2022. The youngest daughter of John and Mary Cherie. Born on the family farm in Ancram, NY May 6, 1923. Edna had 2 brothers, Michael and John and 3 sisters Elizabeth (Betty), Helen, and Margaret. She went into foster care at the age of 11. Edna went into Chatham High School and moved to Utica, NY when she was 19. She lived in Utica from 1942-1983. Working first at the Hotel Martin, then the Hotel Utica for 12 years. She worked in several restaurants besides the hotels. She met Dan Verrilli and they married in 1949. They had one daughter, Susan. Both Dan and Edna spent their lives in the food and beverage industry. Edna also was elected and served 6 years as Secretary/Treasurer of the Hotel/Restaurant Bartenders Union Local #86. She served for 2 years on the NYS Labor Relations Board and was selected by this board to serve on the national audit committee in Cincinnati.
wwnytv.com

Carolyn H. Lyndaker, 86, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn H. Lyndaker, 86, formerly of Steepleview Courts and Mechanic St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 05, 2022 at the Lewis County Extended Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since 2017. Born in the Town of New Bremen on December 13, 1935, a daughter...
wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Marsha J. Barton, 75, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Marsha J. Barton, 75, of Cheever Rd., passed away on Thursday June 2nd, 2022 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont. Marsha was born on April 9th, 1947 to Harold and...
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Calvin J. Becker, 85, of Three Mile Bay

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Calvin J. Becker, 85, of Ct Rt 57 passed away on Sunday June 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Calvin was born in Watertown on November 5, 1936 to the late John...
THREE MILE BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary A. Long, 76, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian burial for Mary A. Long, 76, a resident of South Colton, will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in South Colton with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Mary passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home with family at her side.
wwnytv.com

Edith L. Matthie, 96, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Edith L. Matthie, 96, of Pollock Road, peacefully passed away in her sleep early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022, at her home. Edith was born on March 9, 1926, in Parishville the daughter of the late Francis and Mamie (Trumble) Sabre and attended rural schools. On November 26, 1943, she married Cecil Blake Matthie, he sadly predeceased her on July 7, 1985.
CANTON, NY

