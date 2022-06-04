Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Edna Mary Cherie Verrilli passed away at her home with family and friends on June 6, 2022. The youngest daughter of John and Mary Cherie. Born on the family farm in Ancram, NY May 6, 1923. Edna had 2 brothers, Michael and John and 3 sisters Elizabeth (Betty), Helen, and Margaret. She went into foster care at the age of 11. Edna went into Chatham High School and moved to Utica, NY when she was 19. She lived in Utica from 1942-1983. Working first at the Hotel Martin, then the Hotel Utica for 12 years. She worked in several restaurants besides the hotels. She met Dan Verrilli and they married in 1949. They had one daughter, Susan. Both Dan and Edna spent their lives in the food and beverage industry. Edna also was elected and served 6 years as Secretary/Treasurer of the Hotel/Restaurant Bartenders Union Local #86. She served for 2 years on the NYS Labor Relations Board and was selected by this board to serve on the national audit committee in Cincinnati.

1 DAY AGO