Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ida Mary Claffey, age 93, formerly of Urban Drive, Massena, passed away Friday afternoon on June 3, 2022. Friends and family may be received on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to follow funeral services in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena.
