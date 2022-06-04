ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Pinales, Gonzaga rally to eliminate Wright State 11-9

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Savier Pinales had three hits, including a two-run double in the seventh inning that rallied Gonzaga to an 11-9 win over Wright State on Saturday in a loser-out game of the Blacksburg Regional.

The Raiders (30-27) took a 9-4 lead with a six-run third inning, but Owen Wild was outstanding in relief to give the Bulldogs (37-18) a chance to advance to another loser-out game on Sunday against the loser of the Virginia Tech-Columbia matchup.

Ezra Samperi was hit by a pitch and Jack Machtolf singled with one out in the top of the seventh inning. After a pitching change, Enzo Apodaca had an RBI single to pull the Zags within 9-8. Pinales pulled the next pitch down the left-field line for the go-ahead runs. Cade McGee drove in Pinales with a two-out single.

Wild (9-1) got the last out of Wright State's six-run third and scattered three hits the rest of the way, although he walked six. He also had seven strikeouts.

Pinales also had an RBI single in Gonzaga's four-run third inning that produced a short-lived 4-3 lead.

Zane Harris had a two-run homer and Andrew Patrick a three-run shot in Wright State's six-run third.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
