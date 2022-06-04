ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Redmond Man Arrested For Murder

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLOVERDALE, OR -- A Redmond man faces murder, abuse of a corpse and other charges, as the investigation continues into the death...

kbnd.com

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man arrested for murder, arson after townhome fire in Bend

A Bend man with a criminal past has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in his townhome early Tuesday morning. The fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Daggett Townhomes in the 2000 block of NE Daggett Lane, a couple blocks northwest of St. Charles Hospital.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man accused of murder in Cloverdale woman’s killing in court; DCSO seeks public’s help, info

Redmond resident Alexander Smith, 22, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, with his lawyers waiving any formal reading of the second-degree murder and other charges until his arraignment in a week on an expected grand jury indictment. The post Redmond man accused of murder in Cloverdale woman’s killing in court; DCSO seeks public’s help, info appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Murder Suspect Arraigned, More Details Released

BEND, OR -- The 22-year-old Redmond man accused of killing a woman on her property outside Sisters had his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Tina Klein-Lewis' body was discovered May 31 on Cloverdale Road. "She was found by her boyfriend and he found her in the bucket of a tractor that she owned on her property," Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel tells KBND News.
REDMOND, OR
oregontoday.net

Reckless Endangering in Lane Co., June 7

Monday morning, June 6, just prior to 3:30am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Dalton Dr. in the Santa Clara area after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities located and detained 32 year old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood. At least one round struck another residence. No injuries were reported. Multiple firearms belonging to Holmes were taken for safekeeping. Holmes was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene trespasser arrested after tip from neighbor

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early this morning after breaking into a home’s sunroom, Eugene police said. Police said that at about 1 a.m. this morning they received a report from someone on Washington Street that a man was trying to break into their neighbor’s house. Police add that the suspect allegedly gave up on breaking into the house and entered the home’s sunroom, where he started wandering around.
EUGENE, OR
kbnd.com

Body Discovered During Bend Arson Investigation

BEND, OR -- Bend Police are investigating the death of a person found in an apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The body was discovered around 2:30 a.m. when fire crews responded to smoke inside the complex on Northeast Dagget Lane. Active fire was found on the second floor of the two-story unit; the body was on the first floor.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Police: Man arrested for shooting woman in NE Bend home

A Bend man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting a woman in a local home, the Bend Police Department said Sunday. Bend PD and Bend Fire & Rescue received a call at around 12:47 a.m. about a shooting, which led them to a home in the 63000 block of Hunters Circle in Bend.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Early morning gunshots lead to arrest in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early this morning after firing several shots in a residential neighborhood, police said. Police said they received several reports of gunshots just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Dalton Drive. They said that deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to the scene and arrested Dylan Holmes, 32.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Family member of Redmond man charged in Cloverdale woman’s killing tells of struggle to get him help

As the community awaits more details about a Cloverdale woman's killing, a family member of the 22-year-old Redmond man charged with murder in the death of Tina Klein-Lewis reached out to talk with NewsChannel 21 Sunday about Alex Smith’s mental health challenges, and the family's struggle to get him help. The post Family member of Redmond man charged in Cloverdale woman’s killing tells of struggle to get him help appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant Lane Co., June 6

LCSO release – Suspect – David Joseph Essary DOB: 10/07/1992 – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3700blk of East 22nd Ave. in Eugene. The warrant service is related to an ongoing criminal investigation. The crimes being investigated include: Arson, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Criminal Mischief, Theft, Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Trespass, and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle. The suspect in this case is 29 year old David J. Essary. Essary stands approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 200lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and arms. Essary is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating human remains found in woods near Lowell; locals speak out

LOWELL, Ore. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death near Lookout Reservoir after human remains were found. The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported that on May 26 a passerby called the sheriff's office to report that they had found what seemed to be human remains in a forested area near West Boundary Road not far from Lookout Reservoir. Police said that when investigators responded they confirmed that the remains were human.
LOWELL, OR
kptv.com

Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police find another driver dead during high speed motorcycle chase

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase after fleeing a traffic stop, and now police are investigating to determine if the suspect in the chase is connected to a deceased driver discovered during the pursuit. Springfield Police report that at around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, a...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Lane Co., June 6

Deputies responded to a motorcycle vs. trailer crash in the 93000blk of River Rd. last night shortly after 10:30pm. The driver of the involved vehicle, 55 year old Edward Peters of Eugene, was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation revealed that a 1999 Honda motorcycle, driven by Peters, was southbound on River Rd. when it struck a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. The driver that was backing the trailer, 51 year old Gary Ries of Eugene, was not injured in the crash. Peters is believed to have been consuming alcohol prior to the crash.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

LCSO: Convicted felon considered armed and dangerous

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a suspect with an outstanding warrant who is considered armed and dangerous. LCSO said on Friday, a search warrant was served at house in the 3700 block of East 22nd Avenue in Eugene. Numerous firearms, ammunition and ballistic vests were seized during the search, in an area accessible to convicted felons, officials say.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woodburn man drowns in Molalla River after being swept out by fast-moving current

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man drowned in the Molalla River last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m., on June 2, 911 dispatch received a reported about a man in distress in the Molalla River at Wagon Wheel Park at 28100 South Highway 213. The sheriff’s office said Kevin Justin Whisman was at the park with a friend and had entered the river to cool off when he was swept out by the fast-moving current. Attempts by other people at the park to reach him were not successful.
MOLALLA, OR

Community Policy