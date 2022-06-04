ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George sings along to Sweet Caroline as he proudly waves flag alongside sister Charlotte at Queen’s Jubilee Party

By Alex Winter, Ethan Singh
 3 days ago

PRINCE George sung along to Sweet Caroline while proudly waving his flag alongside his sister Charlotte at the Queen's Jubilee Party.

George and Charlotte waved their flags in time with the music while the young prince belted out all the lyrics to the classic hit as Sir Rod Stewart sang at the star-studded concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cA40_0g0hBDjN00
The young prince was seen enthusiastically waving his flag and singing along to Sweet Caroline Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rr6si_0g0hBDjN00
She and William have been accompanied by their two eldest children, George and Charlotte Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efvgT_0g0hBDjN00
The Cambridges were spotted singing along with Jason Donovan tonight Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIzwm_0g0hBDjN00
Kate Middleton did a little dance in her seat this evening as she enjoyed Queen's performance at the Platinum Party at the Palace Credit: PA

The little ones have charmed Brits watching the show from home with their celebratory spirit.

And the Cambridges danced in their seats to We Will Rock You and Sweet Caroline as they enjoyed a night out at Party at the Palace this evening.

Kate, who looks stunning in white, was also in high spirits as she accompanied husband William to the glitzy event.

She laughed out loud as she chatted with Mike and Zara Tindall, who are seated behind her.

Kate shared the joke with Princess Charlotte before music started to play.

As Adam Lambert performed with Queen, she was spotted shaking her shoulders and smiling as she danced.

And she and William appeared to know every word to Any Dream Will Do, signing along as Jason Donovan took to the stage.

George, dressed in a navy blue suit, was seen chattering away excitedly to dad William before the evening began.

Father and son beamed at each other as they took their seats.

Charlotte enthusiastically waved her Union Jack flag as she attended her first-ever concert.

It was a big day of firsts for the little royal.

She also joined George and her mum and dad for a visit to Wales today.

The seven-year-old stole the show as she pretended to conduct a band - and appeared to dip into a curtsey.

Princess Anne was also captured on camera tonight as she burst out laughing at something brother Charles had said.

The Queen is not be attending the festivities - although she recorded a hilarious clip with Paddington Bear, which was screened before the performances began.

In the skit, the pair - both much-loved British institutions - met for a chaotic cream tea.

Her Majesty revealed she shares Paddington's love of marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.

Tonight, she's watch the performances from world-famous artists including Sir Elton John and Diana Ross from the comfort of her home.

Harry and Meghan are also not in the audience this evening.

The couple have remained at Frogmore Cottage tonight after spending the day celebrating daughter Lilibet's first birthday privately.

William and Charles will later take centre stage in front of the 22,000-strong crowd tonight.

The heirs will give separate speeches in honour of Her Majesty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeGdT_0g0hBDjN00
The duchess has been on great form, sharing a joke with Zara and Mike Tindall before the music started Credit: James Whatling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G64S2_0g0hBDjN00
Kate cracked up as Zara poked a Union Jack flag in Prince George's ear Credit: James Whatling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOOTA_0g0hBDjN00
She waved a flag as the music began Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAZrH_0g0hBDjN00
The royals seem to be having a lovely evening at the show tonight Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4Ekn_0g0hBDjN00
Hundreds of thousands of Brits have visited London and packed out The Mall to make the most of the day Credit: PA

The Queen has reigned for more than 70 years, becoming the longest-serving British monarch. But what else do we know about her?

