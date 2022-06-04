St. Louis Park works to clean up another water main break

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Open Streets season is back in Minneapolis. And to kick it off, a three-mile stretch of Lyndale Avenue South was closed for part of Sunday afternoon. The purpose of these events is simple: Close the street to traffic so people can enjoy the space worry-free. (credit: CBS) Sunday, that meant shopping, walking and enjoying each other’s company. “This is our first time coming to this particular event, but we’ve been really inspired, especially over the past couple years as we’ve found ourselves a lot more isolated over COVID to really prioritize building community, so this is a great opportunity to come out and just make some connections, see some people, feel like we’re still all together,” said Plymouth resident Cara Yost. More streets will close this summer. Click here for more information.

