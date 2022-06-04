ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park works to clean up another water main break

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in one St. Louis Park neighborhood are dealing with the impact of a second water main break, just two weeks after an initial break damaged homes. The latest break occurred late Friday evening between on Minnetonka Blvd. between Texas...

St. Louis Park homeowners experience second water main break

Many residents of suburban St. Louis Park are reeling after a second water main break this weekend flooded basements with tens of thousands of gallons of water. City officials are hosting a meeting tonight and Dimi Lalos plans to be there. He is a homeowner who is losing patience after...
Politics
