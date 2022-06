Following the Air Jordan 5's 30th anniversary in 2022, the shoe has received a ton of new colorways. Jordan Brand seems pretty eager to continue this trend in 2023, as numerous teasers have already hit the internet, hinting at what is to come. Of course, Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been able to provide many of these teasers. One of their latest ones comes in the form of a women's exclusive Air Jordan 5 called "Mars For Her."

