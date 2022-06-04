ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green's Bold Tweet About Adam Silver

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Friday, Golden State Warriros All-Star forward Draymond Green sent out a tweet about NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The Warriors are in an 0-1 hole to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The post has over 15,000 likes.

Green's tweet: "To call Adam Silver the best commissioner in all of sports at this point is kind of disrespectful. He’s one of the best CEOs of a major corporation in the WORLD… just finished watching his PC. Very very very impressive."

The Warriors are currently in the NBA Finals facing off with the Boston Celtics, and they lost Game 1 of the series at home by a score of 120-108 on Thursday night.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Sunday night back at the Chase Center in California, and the Warriors will look to tie up the series at 1-1.

As for the Celtics, they could take a commanding 2-0 lead with a win on Sunday night.

Games 3 and 4 will be in Boston, so it's very important for the Warriors to tie up the series on Sunday.

