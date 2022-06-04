ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinleyville, CA

Pony Express Day Parade in McKinleyville

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1968, McKinleyville’s Pony Express Days has brought smiles to kids and adults. Today, at...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Vendors Needed for Eureka Street Art Festival

Press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:. The fifth annual Eureka Street Art Festival will be spreading color throughout the Bridge District in Eureka from August 1st – 6th, 2022. And the Block Party is back – on Saturday, August 6th from 12-6pm at Halvorsen Park. The...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Max Needs a Nice New Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Max. I am a neutered male, black and brown...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Clover is ‘an Eager Learner’ and ‘Smart Cookie’

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Clover is a playful Pit Bull Terrier just under 2 years old. She’s eager to please and a fast learner. Are you the perfect pet parent to teach her new tricks and be rewarded with love and affection?
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
brookings.or.us

Summer Concerts in the Park Kick Off June 22!

The 27th season of Brookings’ free “Summer Concerts in the Park” series at Azalea Park launches with a special Wednesday, June 22, evening concert and continues on various Sundays through Sept. 4 featuring classic rock, country, bluegrass, pop and cajun music. “We have an awesome lineup with...
BROOKINGS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Mckinleyville, CA
kymkemp.com

SoHum Man Saves Tiny Cub

Jeff Graham, a South Fork High graduate, rescued a tiny cub while it’s mother and brother watched. Below is a Facebook post from Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest recreation technician Jeff Graham gets the “hero of the day award” for saving a baby bear cub from what could have been a deadly situation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Here’s a List of Artists Participating in ‘Arts! Arcata’ on June 10th

Featured artists for June are Zak Shea and Jeannie Fierce. New exhibit by the “Sunday Paint Out!” artists, which include Paul and Nancy Rickard and others which will be up through June 17. Reception 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. hosted by Friends Of the Arcata Library (FOAL) with a chance to view the 2021 COVID Commemorative Quilt created by the community before it moves to the Clarke Museum.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Hosting ‘Waterfront Eureka Plan Virtual Workshop’ on Thursday

The City of Eureka wants your continued input about the future of Eureka’s central waterfront! Please join the City for a virtual workshop on Thursday, June 9th at 6 pm via Zoom. Building off of the March 10th workshop’s visioning exercises, this second workshop will discuss and prioritize scenarios, designs, and possibilities for future development in the Plan Area. Register in advance: rebrand.ly/Waterfront-Eureka-Plan-Workshop.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- A mobile home trailer went up in flames northwest of Arcata this afternoon with the fire quickly spreading to other vehicles and a shed. It happened during the noon hour in the 4-thousand block of seidel road. Arcata firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire. But when crews arrived on […] The post TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Pony Express Day Parade#Pony Express Days
kymkemp.com

Caltrans, Fortuna Hosting ‘Clean California Mattress Disposal Event’ June 11th

Caltrans and the City of Fortuna will host a free Mattress Dump Day event. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted mattresses.
FORTUNA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Goat Strike Force in Redding is back at it

REDDING, Calif. - The Goat Strike Force was munching down on vegetation on Wednesday in Redding at Highland Park, between Mill Valley Parkway and Belvedere Drive. These goat firefighters were munching away at 8.71 acres of vegetation according to the City of Redding. The City of Redding asks everyone in...
REDDING, CA
crescentcitytimes.com

Crescent City Downtown Farmers & Artisans Market

Crescent City Farmer’s Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, bread, meat, and eggs. Opened June 1st and every Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm through October 26. Located at Front Street and K Street in Crescent City. CalFresh Healthy Living Program will be at the Downtown Farmers Market from...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's first ever "Purple City Week" kicks-off

REDDING, Calif. — Friday marked the beginning of the first ever "Purple City Week" in Redding, a movement that helps senior citizens feel safe and well. This initiative first began in Knoxville, Tennessee. Their website describes being a purple city as "community members and organizations execute specific steps to learn about dementia and help those with dementia feel safer and better cared for... the Purple Cities Alliance is a team of local volunteers, practitioners, and community leaders leading this initiative."
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE with Photos] Trailer on Fire Northwest of Arcata

An unoccupied, single-wide mobile home is on fire in the 4000 block of Seidel Road northwest of Arcata. The first report came in just before noon today. The Incident Commander said that multiple vehicles and structures were at risk. Additional fire departments have been requested to respond to the scene.
ARCATA, CA
KDRV

Doorbell cam catches bear on Trinity County property

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A Trinity County woman who lives on Glen Road discovered that a bear had been getting into her trash cans at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Barbara Losi told Action News Now that she moved her doorbell camera so that she could see what had been getting into her trash can for the past few weeks.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Two-car collision in Eureka leaves one hospitalized

EUREKA, Calif. — Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a two-car collision at the intersection of Fairfield and Henderson Streets in Eureka. One of the cars involved, a dark-colored jeep, appeared to be severely damaged on the left side. One person inside the jeep sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The state of their injuries is unknown.
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

A race over land, sand, water and mud: Calif.’s weirdest race

The Kinetic Grand Championship returned to Humboldt County over Memorial Day weekend in 2022. (Ashley Harrell/SFGATE) Welcome to the Kinetic Grand Championship, a three-day race of human-powered sculptures over 50 miles of land, sand, mud and water. This is where Burning Man meets the Tour de France. The competition kicks off in the central plaza of bohemian college town Arcata, and from there, the sculptures cruise over city streets, up and down coastal sand dunes, through Humboldt Bay and into the frigid and swiftly moving Eel River.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Carlotta Community Service District Searching for New Members

The Carlotta Community Service District, that over sees the Carlotta Fire Department, has openings for both a secretary and treasurer positions. This would be an excellent opportunity for anyone wanting to do some volunteer community service. Duties are limited and usually take less than 10 hours a month. Meetings are on the second Monday of every month, at 6:00 pm at the Carlotta Fire Hall. Anyone interested in serving their community (do not have to live in the district) may attend the next meeting June 13th, or message Janet Corbett Mattson on Facebook.
CARLOTTA, CA
crimevoice.com

Two burglars steal safe, wine and such

Originally published as a Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On May 20, 2022, a burglary was reported on the 500 block of Main Street in Weaverville, CA. The suspects entered the establishment through a crawl space, and stole a safe, wine and a variety of other items.
WEAVERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

One Injured After Crash in Eureka

According to a dispatcher relaying information over the scanner, a vehicle plowed into the side of a Jeep near the intersection of West Henderson and Fairfield off Broadway in Eureka a few minutes before 2 p.m. One lane is blocked. There is major broadside damage to the passenger door of...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy