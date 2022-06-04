Pony Express Day Parade in McKinleyville

The Carlotta Community Service District, that over sees the Carlotta Fire Department, has openings for both a secretary and treasurer positions. This would be an excellent opportunity for anyone wanting to do some volunteer community service. Duties are limited and usually take less than 10 hours a month. Meetings are on the second Monday of every month, at 6:00 pm at the Carlotta Fire Hall. Anyone interested in serving their community (do not have to live in the district) may attend the next meeting June 13th, or message Janet Corbett Mattson on Facebook.

CARLOTTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO