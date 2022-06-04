ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

NXGN star Gnonto shines as new-look Italy hold Germany in UEFA Nations League opener

By Daniel Edwards
goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18-year-old debutant was one of the Azzurri's young stars to impress as they came close to upsetting the visitors. An inexperienced Italy side held Germany to a 1-1 draw on Saturday to mark an encouraging start to the Azzurri's UEFA Nations League campaign. Lorenzo Pellegrini broke the deadlock...

www.goal.com

