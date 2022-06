Four years ago Tuesday, the Capitals hoisted the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup in one of Washington D.C.’s most iconic sports moments. With a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Capitals closed out the Final in five games — winning the last four games of the series — to put a stamp on a wildly impressive run through the playoffs. The Capitals have since failed to win a round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the banner at Capital One Arena will hang forever.

