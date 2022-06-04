Man missing after boat washes ashore in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A search has been suspended for a missing boater after his boat washed ashore Saturday morning in Hampton.

The Virginia Marine Police say a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point around 6:40 a.m. in Hampton. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached.

The missing boater has been identified as 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young. He is described as being a white male weighing approximately 200 pounds.

After searching nearly 1,310 square miles in a 33-hour period, the search for Young was suspended.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, Saturday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center initially received a report of a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached in the vicinity of Factory Point, Virginia with signs of recent occupancy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The search area for Young included the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland to Hampton.

Cell phone data indicated Young departed Annapolis yesterday evening heading south.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Christopher Scraba, the active search suspension authority at the Coast Guard District Five command center. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young during this difficult time.”

An HC-130J Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City along with the CGC Angela Mcshan were all searching for him. As well as the following assets:

29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Cape Charles

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City

29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Oxford

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Milfordhaven

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Crisfield

Officials from Virginia Marine Police, United State Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police, Hampton Fire and Poquoson Fire were all involved in the search.

