Man missing after boat washes ashore in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A search has been suspended for a missing boater after his boat washed ashore Saturday morning in Hampton.
The Virginia Marine Police say a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point around 6:40 a.m. in Hampton. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached.
The missing boater has been identified as 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young. He is described as being a white male weighing approximately 200 pounds.
After searching nearly 1,310 square miles in a 33-hour period, the search for Young was suspended.
The search area for Young included the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland to Hampton.
Cell phone data indicated Young departed Annapolis yesterday evening heading south.
“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Christopher Scraba, the active search suspension authority at the Coast Guard District Five command center. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young during this difficult time.”
An HC-130J Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City along with the CGC Angela Mcshan were all searching for him. As well as the following assets:
- 29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Cape Charles
- MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City
- 29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Oxford
- 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Milfordhaven
- 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Crisfield
Officials from Virginia Marine Police, United State Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police, Hampton Fire and Poquoson Fire were all involved in the search.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
