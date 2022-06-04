JUCO DB Roman Rashada Commits to Ole Miss

Lengthy defensive back is older brother of top QB Jaden Rashada

OXFORD, Miss. -- After a visit with his brother to Ole Miss late this week, JUCO defensive back Roman Rashada committed to Lane Kiffin's program on Saturday.

The Rashada brothers, the youngest of whom is elite QB prospect Jaden, visited Oxford on Wednesday and Thursday this week prior to the decision announced via social media.

The decision to add the Rebels into his list of top schools came down to coaching staff relationships for Roman Rashada, picking the program over finalists Miami and Virginia Tech.

"Ole Miss made my top three because of Coach Part (Chris Partridge) and the style of defense, to have four safeties on the field at once," Rashada recently said . "That and the culture of Ole Miss."

Ole Miss also made the list of top schools for QB Jaden Rashada . The Rebels earned a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed in recent days. The two passers were on the Oxford visit together, each getting time with Kiffin and the Rolls Royce , but Reed was closer to making a final call between the Rebels, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Rashada, once verbally committed to BYU, becomes the fourth verbal commitment for Ole Miss in the class of 2023. He is the first from the junior college ranks.

Time will now tell if the younger Rashada, who plans on committing June 18, will follow in his brother's footsteps to Oxford and play for Kiffin.

