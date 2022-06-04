ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

 3 days ago
A 15-year-old was shot amid what police called a “chaotic scene” near the University of Minnesota campus Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a large crowd with fights breaking out at a residence on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:20 p.m.

As officers arrived, gunshots were heard and people began running in all directions. MPD officers from other precincts and the University of Minnesota Police Department also responded at that point.

In the backyard of the residence, officers found a 15-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers provided aid until he was taken to a hospital.

Video from CCTV obtained by MN Crime shows people running through an alley while well over two dozen gunshots ring out in the background.

A vehicle believed to belong to a suspect was located at the scene.

The residence has been at the center of other crimes and disturbances, according to MPD. It was boarded up, and “formal eviction proceedings” are underway.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

