NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday by an alligator that he mistook for a dog. WTSP says an unidentified 49-year-old man was bitten by an alligator Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area on another call when the man flagged them. He told investigators that he was talking outside a motel overnight when he saw something in the bushes, and thought it was a dog on a long leash.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO