ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NJ

H.S. softball: Repeat voyage to state title causes new emotion for Lake, Clayton

By Tom McGurk, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riFLr_0g0h54TW00

NEWARK – Meadow Lake said there was a big difference this time around.

“I didn’t cry last year,” said the tough-as-nails pitcher, wiping the tears from her eyes. “The first time (last year), we came out of the blue and you don’t see it coming.

“We did it again and that means a lot to me.”

After twirling a one-hit shutout in last year’s state final, the junior was just as impressive in her second championship game, racking up 11 strikeouts and guiding the way for the Clayton High School softball team to the Group 1 title with a 5-1 victory over Weehawken at Ivy Hill Park on Saturday.

The victory gave Clayton back-to-back titles, becoming the first team in Group 1 to successfully defend a state championship in more than two decades.

Don’t be fooled by her trademark sunflower in her braid — there’s nothing sunny about Lake when she’s in the circle.

“She’s a bulldog, a gamer,” Clayton head coach Joe Moore said. “That’s Meadow.”

And the last thing batters want to do is make the right-hander mad.

While Clayton took some of the nerves out of play with a two-run top of the first inning, Lake gave one back in the bottom half, a run that really seemed to fire Lake up.

“I had a rough morning for sure, I think I was stressed,” said Lake, who improved to 9-1 in her postseason career. “I wasn’t trusting myself (in that first inning).

“Keep runs off the scoreboard, that’s my job and I’m going to keep doing it,” said Lake, who improved to 9-1 in her postseason career.

That’s exactly what she did from that point.

Lake retired the next 12 hitters in a row and didn’t allow a runner past first base until the seventh inning.

“Meadow emulates confidence,” junior left fielder Gianna Muhaw said. “It’s a situation where we know she has our back and we know we have hers.”

Lake struck out two batters in the first, third, fifth and seventh innings, fanning the final two to lock up Clayton’s second state title in program history.

“We wanted to prove it wasn’t a lucky thing (last year),” said Lake, who was hoisted onto her teammates' shoulders during the postgame celebration.

What it means

Clayton (21-3) advances to play in the final Tournament of Champions next week. The Clippers are likely to be the lowest seed in the tournament, which means a first-round road game on Tuesday.

No South Jersey team has ever won a TOC title in the four-year history of the event.

Weehawken finished its season at 27-4, but dropped its final two games and three of its last five. Eva Shevlin and Morgan Tomlinson had two hits apiece.

Key plays

Junior Allyson Koerner delivered a clutch, two-out, two-strike single in the first inning and added a RBI double in the third. She has four multi-RBI games in the postseason.

Brionna “Big Hit” Berwick gave the Clippers a comfortable 5-1 lead in the fourth with a two-run double. She has at least one hit and one RBI in each of the last 11 games and multi-RBIs in five consecutive games.

After Berwick left the game with heat-related issues, senior Abby McNichol entered the game and played second base. On the second batter after she entered the game, McNichol made a nifty play to complete a 3-4 putout.

“Next player up, Abby gets in there and what do the softball gods do, make her handle a play right away,” Moore said.

Clayton finished with 10 hits, including five for extra bases. Leadoff hitter Gianna Muhaw had a pair of hits including a triple to lead off the game. She also scored twice.

“We just came to play like we always do,” Moore said. “We hit the ball, we force you to make plays.”

Weehawken had some hard hit balls to the outfield, liners that fell comfortably into the gloves of Muhaw in left and Cassie White in center. The two outfielders combined for three put outs close to the warning track.

“Infields win games, outfields win championship, with pitching and catching too,” said Moore, who has dubbed his outfield the best in the Garden State.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: H.S. softball: Repeat voyage to state title causes new emotion for Lake, Clayton

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

SJ Groups 1 & 4 track notebook: Woodbury’s Shute takes down brother (PHOTOS)

Peyton Shute of the Woodbury High boys’ track and field team placed his name in the record books. Saturday at the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 Championships, the sophomore won the 1,600-meter run in a record time of 4:19.16, barely edging Audubon senior Scott Hubbard (4:19.32). That broke the record that was set last year by Brady Shute, his brother, who won in 4:21.59.
WOODBURY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange basketball team forced to withdraw from tournament in Clark due to T-shirts

CLARK, NJ — A youth basketball team from West Orange was forced to pull out of a tournament that was held in Clark after wearing warm up T-shirts that protested the actions of Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso, who has recently come under fire for using racial slurs. The tournament was being held in the gyms at the Clark Recreation Center and Arthur L. Johnson High School. The team, which is made up of seventh-graders and coached by state Sen. Richard Codey, was asked to either remove the shirts or pull out of the tournament, according to Codey. The front of the shirts read “End racism” while the backs read “Equality.”
CLARK, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Fasola Park Playground and Splash Pad in Deptford NJ

Fasola Park playground and splash pad in Deptford NJ has long been one of my favorite South Jersey playgrounds. Every time we visit there is some new piece of playground equipment that’s been added to make the park more enjoyable for everyone visiting. Climbing webs, splash pad, exercise equipment, and now a musical sensory play area and spinning globe.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weehawken, NJ
City
Clayton, NJ
Clayton, NJ
Sports
Hammonton Gazette

Pizza places have played a big role locally

Let’s see … we currently have 14 places you can buy freshly-made pizza in Hammonton (in alphabetical order): Andy’s, Brother’s Pizza, Bruni’s Pizza, Cacia’s Bakery, Corrado’s, Costello’s, DiDonato’s (Alley), Domino’s, Illiano’s, Marcello’s, Mario’s Pizza, Nino’s Pizza Rama, Ricca’s Brick Oven Pizza and Vinny’s Pizza.
HAMMONTON, NJ
eastside-online.org

Blue Fig Garden opens in Cherry Hill

For someone who loves Mediterranean food, it is truly hard to find a place in Cherry Hill that fulfills my needs for this style of food. I need a place that not only serves the best food, but also offers a unique experience that makes me want to continue going back. Well, you are lucky, because I found the place to go to. Introducing Blue Fig Garden. To start off, I was surprisingly impressed with the selection and quality of food I was served. The restaurant has only been open for a month; of course, customers will experience a set of flaws. However, this location is sure not to disappoint the other locations which they have opened in the New Jersey area. Owner Sam Jadalla has made sure that everything is running smoothly and takes into consideration the customers’ wants and needs when walking around to my table.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
phl17.com

Cherry Hill Public schools’ Administration building is being renamed

CHERRY HILL, NJ (WPHL)- A beautiful song and an incredible tribute in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, for the father of PHL17’s very own Jennifer Lewis-Hall. With local officials, residents, and students in attendance, the cherry hill public school’s administration building was renamed in honor of Arthur Lewis on Friday.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Garden State#Emotion#Voyage#Highschoolsports#Clayton High School#Group 1
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But, if you haven't tried Philadelphia cheesesteaks before, you might be interested in trying one of these restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Employees Named In Threating Email To Williamstown High School Principal Work In Another School District, Authorities Say

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Monroe Township police are now saying the specific employees mentioned in a violent threat to the Williamstown High School principal do not work in the school district. The employees mentioned are believed to work in a neighboring school district. It’s unclear which district at this time, but nearby in Winslow Township, the high school went into lockdown earlier Friday afternoon. The FBI joined local authorities in looking for the person responsible for sending the threat on Friday morning, but officials say the threat likely came from out of state. While no students or staff were injured, Monroe Township...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Weather: 48 Hours of Unsettled Weather, Clouds, Humidity, Rain

Unfortunately, we're losing the bright blue sky and beautiful weather of the last three days. There are three substantial rain chances in New Jersey's weather forecast through the rest of the week. Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Saturday. The first looks just a little bit wet. The second will be more impactful, with downpours and thunderstorms possible. And weekend rain is never welcome this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Two Pedestrians Struck Attempting To Cross Route 29

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton EMS responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Sullivan Way Friday night just after 10:30 Pm after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle crossing the highway. It’s unclear if the vehicle remained on the scene after the accident. One person was...
TRENTON, NJ
Norristown Times Herald

Television: Trio of retirements shake up the media landscape

Retirement or departure from long-time broadcast berths explain why three of Philadelphia broadcasting’s best known and most popular figures will be missing from local air. Sports commentators Mike Missanelli from The Fanatic (97.5 FM) and , mostly heard on WIP (94.1 FM) have signed off from their regular programs, Missanelli leaving last Tuesday after declining to sign a new contract with The Fanatic, Didinger putting down his mike, pen, and notebooks after a prestigious career as a sports reporter for two newspapers and several radio and TV outlets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Long-held festival returns to township’s Main Street

The Art, Wine and Music Festival will return to Medford’s Main Street Sunday and will feature a Wine N’ Shine car show courtesy of the Lakes Corvette Club of Medford Lakes. The long-standing festival was rescheduled to September last year because of summer COVID cases but returns this...
MEDFORD, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Rt. 206 crash causes injuries

Woman, 29, charged with assault by auto, endangering child. A motor vehicle crash Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said was caused by a woman in one vehicle who struck two other vehicles at Route 206 near Basin Road at 10:25 p.m. on May 25 resulted in several injuries. (THG/Kristin Guglietti)
HAMMONTON, NJ
Courier Post

Courier Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy