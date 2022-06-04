ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights, NJ

Bordi's legend grows; Clark homers twice as Haddon Heights wins state title

By Tom McGurk, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
NEWARK – Sophia Bordi’s star only grew brighter on the biggest stage Saturday.

The freshman struck out a career-high 20 batters en route to a no-hitter and along with Maddy Clark’s two home runs helped power the Haddon Heights High School softball team to a 4-0 win over Hanover Park in the state Group 2 championship at Ivy Hill Park.

Bordi’s pitching numbers have entered the stratosphere in the playoffs. In six postseason starts, she has tossed two no-hitters, allowed just one run, struck out 103 and walked three.

However, she saved her best outing for the state championship, putting together one of the most dominating performances by a South Jersey pitcher in the title game.

Te fireballer recorded the final 20 outs by the K route as Hanover Park managed to put the ball in play just twice, once on a sacrifice bunt and the other on a bunt attempt that turned into an error.

“That was an epic performance,” said Haddon Heights head coach Michelle Schlichtig Hastings, who coached the Garnets to their last state title in 2013 and pitched the program to its first championship in 2001.

“I don’t think there’s words (to describe) it anymore. To come out on this state and this atmosphere, get 20 strikeouts in a state final, it’s just …”

Schlichtig-Hastings never finished the sentence. She didn’t need to, because Bordi already completed it with the biggest exclamation points.

Bordi’s ran into trouble in the first inning after a leadoff walk and a stolen base put the go-ahead run on third. She wouldn’t go any farther as the hard-throwing right-hander struck out the final two batters of the frame.

“I was a little nervous at the start, we’re in a big stadium with a lot of people cheering for us,” said Bordi, who improved to 15-2 with 265 strikeouts in 114 innings.

Bordi said she wasn’t aware of her strikeout total until after the game, saying, “In the early innings, I’ll know how many I have, but then I forget and just concentrate on getting the next hitter.”

Schlichtig-Hastings, who holds the Garnets’ record for career strikeouts with 951, said the ace is only getting better with each game.

“She said it the other day to me ‘I just hate to lose,’” the coach said. “As we go on there is more and more on the line, and she knew it and stepped up.”

Clark added, “I love how she rises to the occasion in the biggest of games.”

Best seat in the house

Nobody has a better view of Bordi’s work than Haddon Heights senior catcher Haley Hawkins.

“Sophia surprises me every day,” Hawkins said. “She gets better and better and I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Hawkins volunteered to play behind the dish this season. When the team didn’t have a catcher, Hawkins told her coach she would don the tools of ignorance.

“I knew the potential we could have as a team this season and if I had to step in to catcher, I was more than happy to do so,” Hawkins said.

Despite never playing the position before, Hawkins has turned into a true gem, according to Schlichtig-Hastings.

“(Hawkins’) heart is big as this stadium,” the coach said. “She came to me and said I’ll do it if nobody else wants to catch.”

“She’s learned so much so quickly.”

And she had to work with one of the best 1-2 punches in the region with Maddy Clark, an All-South Jersey pitcher last spring, and Bordi.

“Her framing skills have gotten so much better, especially on my breaking pitches,” Bordi said. “She’s been unbelievable back there.”

Long balls

While Bordi put together one of the top pitching performances in state final history, Clark’s hitting heroics were pretty impressive, too.

The junior launched a three-run homer to give the Garnets the lead in the third inning and hit a solo home run for insurance in the fifth.

Clark has three home runs in the playoffs and five for the season.

“Maddy has bought into everything we’ve asked this season,” Schlichtig-Hastings said. “She’s owned her role and kept positive. She’s been hot in the postseason."

What it means

Haddon Heights (22-4) will advance to its first-ever Tournament of Champions appearance. The Garnets will likely be on the road for a first-round game on Tuesday.

Hanover Park, which won its state semifinal game less than 24 hours before the championship game, finished its season at 21-8.

Fun time

There are few squads that have more fun than Haddon Heights and Hawkins had a simple explanation.

“Our team is a bunch of goofballs,” the catcher said. “We are the definition of your average teenage girls and I think we’re embracing that. We’re having more and more fun with each game.”

One of the Garnets’ celebratory moves is a dance-off doing the Worm, but the star shortstop said there really isn’t a competition.

“I would like to think I do the Worm the best,” Clark said.

There is certainly nothing average about this team.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Bordi's legend grows; Clark homers twice as Haddon Heights wins state title

