Cheers, tears mark high school commencement ceremonies at BOS Center

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
Out of the nearly 200 Lanphier High School students assembled to receive their diplomas Saturday at the BOS Center, there was one who stood out by his conspicuous – and tragic – absence.

Pierre Scott, Jr. would have walked with his classmates as a member of the class of 2022. Instead, his mother and grandfather walked across the stage to accept his diploma, as thousands cheered them on in recognition of their son's legacy. Scott died Nov. 15 after being stabbed outside the school.

While the Scott family receiving a special honor was enough to make the eyes water, there were plenty of opportunities to cheer the 749 students of Lanphier, Southeast and Springfield high schools who graduated on Saturday. They will be moving forward to newer, bigger chapters in their lives.

Chatham Glenwood High School seniors graduated at 8 p.m. at the center after the three ceremonies for the Springfield schools.

According to Springfield Public School District 186, 68% of the district's graduates will move on to college, with 13% going into the workforce. Another 4% of students will enlist in the military and 8% will head to a vocational or trade school. 7% of students are still deciding, even at this late period of time.

The accomplishment of graduating high school and making through their primary and secondary education is always an accomplishment for those who achieve it. For the class of 2022, it possesses more significance, having survived parts of three years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks, remote learning and vaccinations have been a part of their lives going back to when they were sophomores – now, they had a chance to celebrate all that they worked so hard to accomplish.

"High school has been an unforgettable journey for all of us," said Geneice Thompson, vice president of Lanphier's class of 2022. "We have made years of memories that we will cherish forever. My fellow graduates, I wish you well in the next chapters of your life. I know each and every one of you will accomplish great things."

Moriah Crawford, Lanphier's valedictorian, reflected on the challenges faced by the class of 2022 through the pandemic and how the class managed to pull through and make it to this first Saturday in June.

"I know people are sick and tired of hearing about COVID, but it really made an impact on our lives," Crawford said. "We struggled to get out of bed to get to class and we lost all of our motivation. It took all the help we could get from teachers, friends or family so that we could all be standing here today."

Lanphier Principal Artie Doss said he and his staff were excited to see the students walk across the stage, knowing the struggles and challenges they had to face in this unique, unprecedented time.

"This is one of the ultimate events for students who start school," Doss said. "They look forward to that time that they can walk across the stage, get their diploma and graduate, so we're excited for our students who worked hard, endured, been successful and persevered through COVID, online learning and so many things."

Superintendent Jennifer Gill said the students managed to make it through their educational careers despite the many obstacles placed in their way from COVID-19 and from tragedies faced by families like the Scotts.

"We keep them all very close to our hearts today," Gill said. "Yet, as we celebrate each of you and your achievements, we look to the future and hope with you, the class of 2022. You have persevered and demonstrated the ability to overcome and deal with circumstances you could have never imagine. It is you who will lead us forward and inspire us into your next steps in life."

Families who walked into the convention center Saturday came in with a sense of pride and accomplishment for what the students had achieved in 13 years of schooling dating back to kindergarten. But for the Scott family, the day brought forth bittersweet feelings of knowing what could have been for Pierre had his life not been taken from him.

"He's still here in my heart," Pierre's father, Pierre Scott Sr., said. "It made me feel very proud of him. I always used to tell him, 'Go to school,' constantly. That's where it needs to be at. Focus on school (and) make something of yourself."

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

