Schools reevalute safety plans after Uvalde

LIMA — The recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead has brought up issues of safety for educators and students alike at schools nationwide, including locally.

A threat assessment team at Lima schools is meeting twice per month to review threats and other concerning incidents reported to the district.

The team, which consists of school resource officers, mental health counselors and representatives from each of the schools, was founded eight years ago to determine which threats require further intervention and identify potentially at-risk students in need support services.

“We’re not a disciplinary body,” said Nate Garlock, director of safety and security for Lima schools. “If someone does need to be removed because it’s a serious case, we can do that. But our main purpose is to be proactive and to try to help connect (students) with services.”

The threat assessment team is one of many innovations school districts like Lima schools have adopted in the last decade to improve security and students’ mental health: There are anonymous tip lines to report bullying, secure entrances and background checks for visitors to ensure guests are not on sex offender registries.

There are active shooter drills so lifelike so staff learn how to hide, evacuate or disarm a shooter, often by simulating an actual active shooter incident.

The aftermath of the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has drawn new scrutiny to school security, prompting Gov. Mike DeWine and state lawmakers to consider additional funding and safety measures, including a bill the governor is expected to sign that would lower training hours needed for schools to arm their staff.

“We’re always looking for better ways to do things, and when situations like this happen that makes us sit back and reevaluate what we are doing,” said Jill Ackerman, Lima schools superintendent. “It’s always on our minds and always has been on our minds here for a very long time.”

Ackerman said the district could use more funding to hire its own behavioral health staff and to offer more competitive salaries for its school resource officers, who are employed by the district and stationed at each school. She said the district is not planning to arm its staff.

At Wapakoneta schools, the shooting has prompted Superintendent Aaron Rex to consider adopting an alert system that would notify staff anytime a door is not properly secured.

Rex is planning to meet with the Wapakoneta City Council on Monday to talk about safety measures and whether more school resource officers are needed. Currently, the district has a contract with local police to provide an SRO.

But there are tradeoffs to ever-increasing security.

“I don’t think (schools) should become prisons,” said Mel Rentschler, Allen East superintendent. “We shouldn’t lock them down so hard where kids can’t flow in and have drills nonstop, because kids need to come to school and enjoy school without having to worry about being shot at school.”

Rentschler said the school already uses multiple layers of security that make it difficult for people to gain entrance to the school. A focus on student mental health may is key, he said.

“We’ve caught a lot of things here because we’ve had three social workers,” Rentschler said. He added: “Kids aren’t afraid to go see those mental health professionals and talk to them to say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a concern about Johnny or I’ve got this or that.

“I think that’s the best way to catch it before it happens.”