The housing crunch has become so bad in northern Michigan, more companies are subsidizing housing for their employees. Some are going so far as building homes for them. The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has long offered on-site housing to foreign workers who come for the summer. But its General Manager Matthew Bryant said the resort now struggles to hire young managers because affordable rentals are so scarce.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO