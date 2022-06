Click here to read the full article. Rafael Nadal captured his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall, extending the men’s record tallies in both cases. Nadal steamrolled Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to raise his career record at Roland Garros to a staggering 112-3 since his first French Open in 2005. The win was worth $2.35 million (€2.2 million) in prize money for the 36-year-old from Spain and pushed his career on-court earnings to $130.7 million, $100,000 ahead of Roger Federer and second all-time behind Novak Djokovic at $156.5 million. In the race for most career Slams,...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO