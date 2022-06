From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Ernest L. McBride was born at Milford, Nebraska into the Jarvis Family on February 28, 1933, and was adopted by his Step-Father in June, 1947. Like many Korean era veterans, he grew up in a rural environment. The family originally owned and operated a ranch in the Brewster, Nebraska area and Ernest attended rural grade school in German Valley not far from Brewster. The family later bought a farm south of Ainsworth, Nebraska where Ernest attended high school and graduated in 1952.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO