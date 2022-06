ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a Worcester County man was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Orange. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that 64-year-old Mark Clarke of West Brookfield was traveling behind a friend on Warwick Road around 4 p.m. Saturday. When the friend got to the end of Warwick Road, he discovered that Clark wasn’t behind him and turned around and found Clark and his motorcycle down an embankment.

ORANGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO