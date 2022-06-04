ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

World Cup: Wales 'knows most of world against us' in Ukraine play-off

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales' men's football team knows "most of the world will be against them" on Sunday as they host Ukraine for a place in the World Cup in Qatar. Wales manager Robert Page said "most of the world want Ukraine to get through", in solidarity after Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine war: Flight ban hits Russian foreign minister's visit to Serbia

A visit to Serbia by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been cancelled because three of Serbia's neighbours have refused to let his plane use their airspace. EU member Bulgaria imposed the flight ban, along with North Macedonia and Montenegro - countries hoping, like Serbia, to join the EU. Russia's...
POLITICS
BBC

World Cup 2022: How did Wales celebrate qualification?

Whether you were at home, at the pub, or in Cardiff City Stadium, a whirlwind of emotions were felt across the entire nation on Sunday night. Wales ended a 64-year World Cup drought after beating Ukraine 1-0 following captain Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick. Welsh fans expressed elation for a moment...
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine round-up: 'Dead cities' in east and FM Lavrov not cleared to fly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, scene of intense battles with invading Russian forces, are now "dead cities". The twin cities have been subjected to intense shelling in recent weeks which has damaged or destroyed most buildings, and most residents have left. Ukrainian forces were still...
POLITICS
BBC

China fighter jet intercepts Australian plane - Canberra

Australia has accused the pilot of a Chinese fighter jet of carrying out a dangerous manoeuvre near one of its aircraft over the South China Sea. It says the Chinese aircraft released flares and cut in front of the Australian surveillance plane. The Chinese jet then released "chaff" - an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pele
BBC

D-Day landings: Salford soldier's fate revealed in film

A documentary revealing the fate of a soldier who went missing after the D-Day landings in France "brings his memory alive again", said his family. Pte Joe Hewitt, of Salford, was reported missing on 28 June 1944 but his family were only told he had died a year later at the end of World War Two.
WORLD
BBC

Several hundred remain at illegal rave site in Cornwall

An illegal moorland rave is continuing into its third day with several hundred people still at the site, according to police. Nearby residents complained about being kept awake as partygoers descended on Davidstow Moor in Cornwall on Friday. Some would-be revellers are being turned away, Devon and Cornwall Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine war: UK to send Ukraine M270 multiple-launch rocket systems

The UK is sending its first long-range missiles to Ukraine, the defence secretary has said, despite a threat from Russia to the West. Ben Wallace said the M270 multiple-launch rocket system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. The government has not confirmed how many weapons will be sent, but...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Missiles hit Kyiv and Putin warns West over arms

Russian cruise missiles slammed into parts of Kyiv early on Sunday - the first such strike on Ukraine's capital for weeks. Russia claims it targeted a site storing tanks and other armoured vehicles supplied by eastern Europe. But Ukraine says the missiles hit a train repair plant where no tanks were held.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales V Ukraine#North Wales#2022 Fifa World Cup#Bbc News Wales#Ukrainian#Welsh
BBC

Majorca: Belfast boy dies after Spanish pool incident

A six-year-old boy from north Belfast has died following a pool incident while on holiday in Majorca in Spain. Corey Aughey was treated in intensive care following the incident on Thursday and died on Sunday. A family statement on Facebook said "Corey has gained his wings" and they thanked people...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
WORLD
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
BBC

Mariupol: Azovstal defenders' bodies arrive in Kyiv - families

The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed defending the key south-eastern port of Mariupol have now arrived in Kyiv, the soldiers' families say. They say this was part of a swap with Russia, with each side receiving 160 bodies. Moscow has not commented. On the Ukrainian side, more than 50...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ukraine war: Captured Britons appear in Donetsk rebel court

Two Britons captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have appeared in court in territory held by pro-Russian rebels. Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, are being held in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic. They are reportedly charged with being mercenaries. But their families say they...
POLITICS
BBC

Royals watch spectacle of Jubilee pageant

Outspan Orange car among most striking vehicles on parade. Of all the classic vehicles taking part in the pageant, Edd China’s Outspan Orange car is possibly the most striking. Designed to promote the citrus brand, it was one of six built during the late 1960s and early 1970s by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Partygate: Boris Johnson would win a confidence vote, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson would win a confidence vote on his leadership, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said, as the PM continues to face calls to resign. Some Tory MPs have told the BBC such a ballot could be triggered this week, but Mr Shapps disagreed. He also shrugged off crowds booing...
POLITICS
BBC

London Luton Airport flights disrupted by power cut

Flights to and from London Luton Airport have been disrupted after a power cut, with some flights diverted to other airports. The airport said on Sunday the power cut had caused a temporary loss of navigational aids. A number of arrivals and departures were delayed, with passengers urged to check...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Austrian Chancellor calls for intermediate EU membership for Ukraine

ZURICH, June 5 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called on Sunday for an intermediate stage between cooperation and full membership of the European Union for countries like Ukraine and Moldova. The so-called "preparatory space" would allow countries to reach the standards of the European Union, similar to the European...
ECONOMY
BBC

Wales: World Cup qualifiers still benefiting from Speed impact - Coleman

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman says the 2022 World Cup qualifiers are still benefiting from the impact of his predecessor Gary Speed. Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off final to reach Qatar where Robert Page's men will face USA, Iran and England at the group stage in November. Coleman...
WORLD
BBC

Ada Hegerberg named in Norway's Euro 2022 squad

Ada Hegerberg is set to play in her first major international tournament in five years after she was named in Norway's squad for Euro 2022. The Lyon forward quit the national team in 2017 in protest at a perceived lack of respect for female players. Hegerberg, who scored in Lyon's...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy