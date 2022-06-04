ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibaut Courtois proposes to model girlfriend Mishel Gerzig in stunning setting to top off Real Madrid star’s dream week

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rySQs_0g0h37C700

REAL MADRID star Thibaut Courtois is set to marry his model girlfriend Mishel Gerzig after a romantic proposal.

Courtois got on one knee during a summer retreat in a stunning setting on a yacht and Gerzig happily agreed to become his wife to top off the goalkeeper's dream week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdK8F_0g0h37C700
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois proposed to his model girlfriend Mishel Gerzig Credit: Instagram / @mishelgerzig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5czY_0g0h37C700
This topped a dream week for Thibaut Courtois after Real Madrid won the Champions League Credit: Instagram / @mishelgerzig

The Israeli supermodel took to social media and shared snaps of the former Chelsea's star's proposal and gushed: "Yessss to a lifetime with you."

It was fitting the pair announced their relationship on Instagram, as that is where they met, when the Belgian slid into Mishel's DMs.

Courtois led Real to their 14th European title with a Man-of-the-Match performance between the sticks in the Champions League Final.

The Belgium international made a series of key saves to deny Liverpool's biggest stars last Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmIIc_0g0h37C700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxRks_0g0h37C700

That allowed Los Blancos to score the winner with Vinicius Junior and bring the title back to Madrid.

The 30-year-old was unable to link up with Belgium for the Nations League clash with rivals Netherlands due to an injury.

And the ex-Atletico Madrid keeper took advantage of that rare time off to organise a romantic trip with Gerzig and pop the question.

Courtois publicly announced his relationship with her last year and the couple are extremely supportive of each other's career.

The Belgian had a front-row seat during one of her lingerie fashion shows last month.

And Gerzig is a regular at the Santiago Bernabeu and cheers for her soon-to-be husband from the stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAZSj_0g0h37C700
Ex-Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig support each other's careers Credit: Instagram / @mishelgerzig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVCKX_0g0h37C700
Thibaut Courtois publicly announced his relationship with Mishel Gerzig last year Credit: Instagram / @mishelgerzig

