ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fatal crashes at record low this Memorial Day Weekend

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDy4Y_0g0h2ibq00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania State Police reported a record low amount of fatal car crashes this past Memorial Day Weekend.

State Troopers released the “ Memorial Day Weekend Crash and Enforcement Results ” on June 1, and the report showed just three of the 775 crashes were fatal this year.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation records, three fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend marks a record low since they began tracking the statistic in 1985.

Man pleads guilty to $300k COVID relief fraud mid-trial

Officials promised to crack down on traffic violations this year, and it appears their efforts paid off.

Troopers said they issued 27,834 traffic citations over the holiday weekend, over 3,000 more than 2021.

The report also stated Troopers arrested 526 individuals for driving under the influence.

The following is a detailed report of Crashes and Citations from the Pennsylvania State Police:

Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties:

  • 53 crashes total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes
  • 17 DUIs, 223 speeding citations, 20 seatbelt citations, 587 other citations

Carbon, Columbia, Southern Luzerne, and Monroe counties:

  • 43 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 5 alcohol-related crashes
  • 63 DUIs, 963 speeding citations, 261 seatbelt citations, 2053 other citations

Lycoming, Union, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Clinton, Cameron, Potter, and Tioga counties:

  • 35 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes
  • 36 DUIs, 1279 speeding citations, 38 seatbelt violations, 883 other citations

Berks, Schuylkill, and Lebanon counties:

  • 34 total crashes, 1 alcohol-related crashes
  • 16 DUIs, 835 speeding citations, 58 seatbelt citations, and 784 other citations

Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Northern Luzerne Counties:

  • 10 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes
  • 20 DUIs, 293 speeding citations, 69 seatbelt citations, 732 other citations

Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties:

  • 127 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes
  • 37 DUIs, 307 speeding citations, 82 seatbelt violations, 936 other citations

Dauphin, Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, and Adams Counties:

  • 63 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes
  • 59 DUIs, 630 speeding citations, 64 seatbelt violations, 717 other citations

Allegheny, Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties:

  • 59 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes
  • 38 DUIs, 588 speeding citations, 137 seatbelt violations, 1570 other citations

Bucks, Northampton, and Lehigh counties:

  • 54 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes
  • 26 DUIs, 341 speeding citations, 78 seatbelt violations, 906 other citations

Erie, Crawford, Venango, and Warren counties :

  • 51 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 2 alcohol-related crashes
  • 26 DUIs, 750 speeding citations, 114 seatbelt violations, 1718 other citations

Mercer, Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, and Armstrong counties:

  • 46 total crashes, 8 alcohol-related crashes
  • 52 DUIs, 520 speeding citations, 84 seatbelt violations, 1297 other citations

Somerset, Westmoreland, Indiana, and Cambria counties:

  • 40 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes
  • 31 DUIs, 854 speeding citations, 105 seatbelt violations, 761 other citations

Chester, Lancaster, and York counties :

  • 36 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes
  • 56 DUIs, 333 speeding citations, 27 seatbelt violations, 577 other citations

Centre, Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, Fulton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties:

  • 32 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes
  • 15 DUIs, 1043 speeding citations, 48 seatbelt violations, 509 other citations

Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, McKean, Forest, Clarion counties:

  • 27 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 1 alcohol-related crash
  • 33 DUIs, 513 speeding citations, 54 seatbelt violations, 1041 other citations

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Cite State License-Holders in Three Area Locations

ALLENTOWN PA – Establishments in Stowe, Pottstown, and Royersford that are state-licensed to sell alcoholic beverages were cited by Pennsylvania State Police of Troop L, working on behalf of the Allentown-based District 9 office of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, for a variety of alleged infractions announced Wednesday (June 1, 2022) in its May monthly report.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Clearfield, PA
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Mckean, PA
City
Tioga, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Venango, PA
WBRE

Over 800 Wilkes-Barre customers experiencing power outages

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL is reporting a power outage in the Wilkes-Barre area that is impacting approximately 800 customers. According to PPL Outage Center, the power outage was caused by a tripped breaker or blown fuse. As of 2:30, 840 customers are affected by this outage. PPL estimates the on site crew should have […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

71-year-old loses $14.3K in ‘Anti-virus protection’ scam

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say a 71-year-old man fell victim to an “Anti-virus protection plan” scam on May 31. Officials say an unknown individual emailed the victim stating the victim owed money for an anti-virus protection plan. Troopers say the victim then wire transferred $14,300 to a bank in Las Vegas, […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crews clean up head-on crash in Lehman Township

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police and EMS were on the scene of a head-on crash between two cars in Lehman Township Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the two-car crash that occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Route 118. One car’s front end looks to have been destroyed. The second car ended up down a ditch […]
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
internewscast.com

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Southern Pennsylvania – Crime Online

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl believed abducted from Springettsbury Township near York Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Mya Campbell is believed to be with 27-year-old Maria McKenzie, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair. She was last...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#York Counties#State Troopers#Covid#Crashes And Citations#Columbia#Lycoming Union
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania’s gas prices nearing $5 per gallon

(WHTM) — The headaches at the gas pump do not seem to be going away any time soon for residents of Pennsylvania. According to AAA, The national average has jumped to $4.84/g as of Sunday, June 5. However, the price per gallon in Pennsylvania is even higher, hitting $4.94/g a gallon. In Bradford and Tioga […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after marijuana found in children's playhouse

Middleburg, Pa. — A man who accidentally left marijuana behind at a residence was charged after the homeowner found the stash inside a children's playhouse. State police at Selinsgrove say the homeowner discovered the marijuana on May 23 at their residence in Center Township, Snyder County. The marijuana, along with paraphernalia, had been stashed inside the children's playhouse. Lucas Klingerman, 28, of Mount Carmel, was found to be the owner of the marijuana and paraphernalia, police say. He was charged with misdemeanors of possession of small amount of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and a summary of scattering rubbish. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

This Week In Pennsylvania: Zach Shamburg

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how Doug Mastriano said he will talk to the congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He will also talk about how some state lawmakers are trying […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Gov. Wolf isolates after testing positive for COVID-19, again

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Monday, just after 8:00 p.m., Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced via Twitter he had tested positive for COVID. This is the second time Wolf has tested positive for the virus since December of 2020. According to his announcement Wolf says his symptoms are mild and that he is grateful he […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man slashes woman in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man from Hanover Township on allegations he slashed a woman twice as they walked on South Franklin Street early Saturday morning. Jermaine Lee Crosby, 39, of Mark Drive, Marion Terrance Apartments, left a house on South Franklin Street with a woman intending to walk to Scott Street when they began arguing about a missing cellular phone just after 12 a.m., according to court records.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

An obscure state law could blunt the impact of up to $1 billion in federal funding for Pennsylvania’s broadband expansion

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. An obscure provision tucked into Pennsylvania law nearly two decades ago could complicate the state’s access to a massive influx of federal funding to expand broadband by creating roadblocks for local governments seeking to build their own networks. Access to high-speed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
honestcolumnist.com

Climatologist warns PA residents to plan for heat waves and intense storms this summer – Climate Change

Climate change is affecting weather patterns in the Northeast Region. Pennsylvania residents, especially those who live in urban environments should prepare for hotter summers and intense downpours. LISTEN to the story. Jessica Spaccio, a climatologist at the North Regional Climate Center expects above-normal temperatures this summer. “I’d say it’s not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy