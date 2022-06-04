Fatal crashes at record low this Memorial Day Weekend
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania State Police reported a record low amount of fatal car crashes this past Memorial Day Weekend.
State Troopers released the “ Memorial Day Weekend Crash and Enforcement Results ” on June 1, and the report showed just three of the 775 crashes were fatal this year.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation records, three fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend marks a record low since they began tracking the statistic in 1985.Man pleads guilty to $300k COVID relief fraud mid-trial
Officials promised to crack down on traffic violations this year, and it appears their efforts paid off.
Troopers said they issued 27,834 traffic citations over the holiday weekend, over 3,000 more than 2021.
The report also stated Troopers arrested 526 individuals for driving under the influence.
The following is a detailed report of Crashes and Citations from the Pennsylvania State Police:
Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties:
- 53 crashes total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes
- 17 DUIs, 223 speeding citations, 20 seatbelt citations, 587 other citations
Carbon, Columbia, Southern Luzerne, and Monroe counties:
- 43 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 5 alcohol-related crashes
- 63 DUIs, 963 speeding citations, 261 seatbelt citations, 2053 other citations
Lycoming, Union, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Clinton, Cameron, Potter, and Tioga counties:
- 35 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes
- 36 DUIs, 1279 speeding citations, 38 seatbelt violations, 883 other citations
Berks, Schuylkill, and Lebanon counties:
- 34 total crashes, 1 alcohol-related crashes
- 16 DUIs, 835 speeding citations, 58 seatbelt citations, and 784 other citations
Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Northern Luzerne Counties:
- 10 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes
- 20 DUIs, 293 speeding citations, 69 seatbelt citations, 732 other citations
Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties:
- 127 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes
- 37 DUIs, 307 speeding citations, 82 seatbelt violations, 936 other citations
Dauphin, Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, and Adams Counties:
- 63 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes
- 59 DUIs, 630 speeding citations, 64 seatbelt violations, 717 other citations
Allegheny, Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties:
- 59 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes
- 38 DUIs, 588 speeding citations, 137 seatbelt violations, 1570 other citations
Bucks, Northampton, and Lehigh counties:
- 54 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes
- 26 DUIs, 341 speeding citations, 78 seatbelt violations, 906 other citations
Erie, Crawford, Venango, and Warren counties :
- 51 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 2 alcohol-related crashes
- 26 DUIs, 750 speeding citations, 114 seatbelt violations, 1718 other citations
Mercer, Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, and Armstrong counties:
- 46 total crashes, 8 alcohol-related crashes
- 52 DUIs, 520 speeding citations, 84 seatbelt violations, 1297 other citations
Somerset, Westmoreland, Indiana, and Cambria counties:
- 40 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes
- 31 DUIs, 854 speeding citations, 105 seatbelt violations, 761 other citations
Chester, Lancaster, and York counties :
- 36 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes
- 56 DUIs, 333 speeding citations, 27 seatbelt violations, 577 other citations
Centre, Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, Fulton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties:
- 32 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes
- 15 DUIs, 1043 speeding citations, 48 seatbelt violations, 509 other citations
Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, McKean, Forest, Clarion counties:
- 27 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 1 alcohol-related crash
- 33 DUIs, 513 speeding citations, 54 seatbelt violations, 1041 other citations
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 1