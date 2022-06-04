Fatal crashes at record low this Memorial Day Weekend

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania State Police reported a record low amount of fatal car crashes this past Memorial Day Weekend.

State Troopers released the “ Memorial Day Weekend Crash and Enforcement Results ” on June 1, and the report showed just three of the 775 crashes were fatal this year.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation records, three fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend marks a record low since they began tracking the statistic in 1985.

Officials promised to crack down on traffic violations this year, and it appears their efforts paid off.

Troopers said they issued 27,834 traffic citations over the holiday weekend, over 3,000 more than 2021.

The report also stated Troopers arrested 526 individuals for driving under the influence.

The following is a detailed report of Crashes and Citations from the Pennsylvania State Police:

Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties:

53 crashes total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes

17 DUIs, 223 speeding citations, 20 seatbelt citations, 587 other citations

Carbon, Columbia, Southern Luzerne, and Monroe counties:

43 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 5 alcohol-related crashes

63 DUIs, 963 speeding citations, 261 seatbelt citations, 2053 other citations

Lycoming, Union, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Clinton, Cameron, Potter, and Tioga counties:

35 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes

36 DUIs, 1279 speeding citations, 38 seatbelt violations, 883 other citations

Berks, Schuylkill, and Lebanon counties:

34 total crashes, 1 alcohol-related crashes

16 DUIs, 835 speeding citations, 58 seatbelt citations, and 784 other citations

Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Northern Luzerne Counties:

10 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes

20 DUIs, 293 speeding citations, 69 seatbelt citations, 732 other citations

Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties:

127 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes

37 DUIs, 307 speeding citations, 82 seatbelt violations, 936 other citations

Dauphin, Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, and Adams Counties:

63 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes

59 DUIs, 630 speeding citations, 64 seatbelt violations, 717 other citations

Allegheny, Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties:

59 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes

38 DUIs, 588 speeding citations, 137 seatbelt violations, 1570 other citations

Bucks, Northampton, and Lehigh counties:

54 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes

26 DUIs, 341 speeding citations, 78 seatbelt violations, 906 other citations

Erie, Crawford, Venango, and Warren counties :

51 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 2 alcohol-related crashes

26 DUIs, 750 speeding citations, 114 seatbelt violations, 1718 other citations

Mercer, Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, and Armstrong counties:

46 total crashes, 8 alcohol-related crashes

52 DUIs, 520 speeding citations, 84 seatbelt violations, 1297 other citations

Somerset, Westmoreland, Indiana, and Cambria counties:

40 total crashes, 6 alcohol-related crashes

31 DUIs, 854 speeding citations, 105 seatbelt violations, 761 other citations

Chester, Lancaster, and York counties :

36 total crashes, 4 alcohol-related crashes

56 DUIs, 333 speeding citations, 27 seatbelt violations, 577 other citations

Centre, Blair, Bedford, Huntingdon, Fulton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties:

32 total crashes, 5 alcohol-related crashes

15 DUIs, 1043 speeding citations, 48 seatbelt violations, 509 other citations

Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, McKean, Forest, Clarion counties:

27 total crashes, 1 fatal crash, 1 alcohol-related crash

33 DUIs, 513 speeding citations, 54 seatbelt violations, 1041 other citations

