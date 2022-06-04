ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

By JOHN RABY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Teacher Jessica Salfia was putting up graduation balloons last month at her West Virginia high school when two of them popped, setting off panic in a crowded hallway between classes. One student dropped to the floor. Two others lunged into open classrooms. Salfia quickly...

thetrek.co

In the Blink of an Eye

As I left Harpers Ferry I couldn’t help but to be excited. Psychologically, I was on a high because I knew the next state to tackle was West Virginia. It’s the shortest state to hike, and each state I complete, is one closer to Maine. Eternity is forever...
How parents took down the ‘toxic machine’ of the National School Board Association

On “Fox & Friends Weekend,” The Federalist senior contributor Asra Nomani recapped nearly 500 pages of emails from the National School Board Association and former interim executive director Chip Slaven’s claims regarding a letter sent to the White House that compared parents to domestic terrorists. Normani claimed Slaven and the NSBA were part of a “political operation” designed to target parents.
NBC Washington

Child Charged After Huge Playground Fire in Montgomery County

A child faces arson charges after a huge fire damaged a playground in Poolesville, Maryland, authorities say. A playground in the 19700 block of Fisher Avenue was set ablaze, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Photos show tall, orange flames and a large cloud of dark smoke.
WUSA9

New report offers further details on Magruder High School shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More details are coming to light months after a 15-year-old boy was found shot in a Colonel Zadok Magruder High School bathroom. DeAndre Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after he was shot while at school on January 21. The high school was on lockdown for several hours as school leaders and police investigated the situation.
WHSV

Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/6/2022

Team Gleason gives man the chance to see his mom after nine years. HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit working to improve the lives of people living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, has given a man in the Winchester area the opportunity to plan the trip of a lifetime. ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens the muscles and impacts physical function. Right now, there is no known cause or cure. Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. That’s also the last time he saw his mom, but in just a few days they will be reunited again. A wish come true thanks to Team Gleason. Cohan said he started to realize something might be wrong back in 2013 when he had a weird feeling in his right leg. “When I would walk, you would actually, like freeze up like I didn’t know how to walk,” Cohan said. Tremors and severe cramping in his legs were also some signs that led him to go to the doctor. After several appointments with neurologists, Cohan got the diagnosis. “I remember the day like it was yesterday when he told me... I think it was shock. I couldn’t hear anything. It was weird, and I was extremely scared,” Cohan said. Since then, each day has been a new challenge, but he said having his best friend, Paula, by his side has made it easier. “She’s been a tremendous help. I thank God for her that I am fortunate because she is a professional caregiver, too,” Cohan said. Throughout the years, Cohan has received an outpouring of support from friends and organizations, like Team Gleason, which is giving him the chance to go anywhere in the world. “I said I want to go see my mom because my mom has just turned 93.. It’ll be great. I can get up out of the chair, but people would have to hold me up, but I promised my mom I would get up and give her a hug, and I’m looking forward to that,” Cohan said. And even though Cohan says he a little nervous since he hasn’t traveled much over the years, he’s excited to make new memories with the ones he loves the most. “Be happy. Be grateful for the day that you have right now. That’s what my advice would be to anybody. You’re still here. You can still do things. Do them,” Cohan said. Cohan and his friend and caretaker, Paula, will take an Amtrak train to Jacksonville, Florida. They’ll be staying in a hotel on Jacksonville beach, and they’ll get to spend about a week with family.
Pregnancy center vandalized near Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON - A pregnancy center just blocks away from Capitol Hill was the target of vandalism overnight. Photos of the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center show red paint splattered on the front door. "All the way down here and a huge puddle like the whole can of red paint, and they...
popville.com

Shootings near Eastern Market Metro, Nats Park and Navy Yard

From MPD sent at 12:41am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE. No lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911″. “First District is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Potomac SE. 1 adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries and treated at a local hospital. Anyone with information please call (202) 727-9099 or text tip 50411.”
arlnow.com

Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
Newswise

Dr. Jonathan Woodson, Boston University Professor, Former Defense Health Assistant Secretary Selected to Lead Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Newswise — Bethesda, MD – Dr. Jonathan Woodson, a vascular surgeon and former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs (ASD(HA)), will lead the nation’s only federal health sciences university – the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) – as its new President. Woodson was selected by the Secretary of Defense following a nationwide academic search. The announcement was made June 2, 2022, by Ms. Seileen Mullen, the acting ASD(HA).
