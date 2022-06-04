ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Man Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa Fatally Shot

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo suspects were in custody Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a man who was spray painting graffiti in...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 7

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Man, 23, Shot to Death in Lynwood is Identified

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in Lynwood. Erik Morales was shot about 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Century Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a call of shots fired in...
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Man armed with knife and crossbow shot and killed by LASD

LANCASTER, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a 51-year-old man who allegedly pointed a pistol-grip crossbow at them in front of a Lancaster eatery, authorities said Monday. A knife was also recovered at the scene of the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. The shooting happened...
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed at Highland storage facility

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Highland storage facility Sunday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Highland station responded to the storage unit on the 7000 block of Jasper Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found 48-year-old Ronald Bernier suffering […]
HIGHLAND, CA
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxla.com

Police chase: Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit through LA, Orange counties

WEST COVINA, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties. The carjacking suspect was seen running multiple red lights and traveling at a high rate of speed on multiple freeways as he led the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit that started in the Baldwin Park area.
ORANGE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Seek Man Who Robbed Adult Store at Gunpoint in Westchester

Police on Monday sought the public's help to identify a man who robbed an adult novelty store at gunpoint in Westchester. The man entered the store, located in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street, near Westchester Park, about 10:50 p.m. on April 18 and pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at an employee while demanding “all the money” out of a cash register, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman, boy fatally shot in Baldwin Park following domestic-related incident

A woman and child were fatally shot in Baldwin Park Sunday evening, as part of what authorities are referring to as a "domestic-related incident."The shooting occurred just after 9:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue near Bursch Elementary School, where arriving Baldwin Park Police officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.The victims, a woman and a boy, were located in the backyard of the home and each had gunshot wounds to the upper body. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.Officers detailed that the suspect was believed to have fled from the scene, and would not provide any further information on their identity. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
BALDWIN PARK, CA
theavtimes.com

Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster ID’d [UPDATED]

LANCASTER – Authorities have publicly identified the man who died after he was shot by deputies Sunday afternoon at a restaurant in Lancaster. He was 51-year-old Ricky Jimenez, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The deputy-involved shooting happened around 1:08 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the...
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pilot of Small Plane Injured in Fiery Crash Near Hemet Home

The pilot of a small plane was hospitalized Tuesday after a small plane crashed near a house and caught fire in the Riverside County community of Hemet. The pilot suffered serious injuries, authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the home at the time of the crash at 9:35 a.m.
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

300-Pound Bear Struck and Killed on California Highway

A 300-pound bear was struck and killed Monday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said. The animal was hit by a Toyota SUV around 4:15 a.m. on a westbound connector road to Interstate 210 in Irwindale, east of Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision shattered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies respond to call, discover stolen vehicle

Deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Newhall at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga said deputies responded to a call on the 23500 block of Maple Avenue that a male and a female in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Gunfire erupts during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - Spectators ran for cover after gunshots rang out during a street takeover in South Los Angeles overnight. Officials said the gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The gunshots can be heard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Plane Crashes Into Block Wall Outside Hemet Home

A small plane crashed near a house and caught fire Tuesday in the Riverside County community of Hemet. The plane appeared to have crashed into a block wall around the home near Mustang Way and Warren Road. NBCLA is attempted to determine whether there are any casualties. Details about why...
HEMET, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Motorcycle crash claimed the life of an off-duty Whittier police officer

Whittier, California – An off-duty officer with the Whittier Police Department was killed in a motorcycle accident that took place on Saturday near Lynwood. Crews were sent to Martin Luther King Boulevard and Beechwood Avenue after receiving a report of a crash at approximately 3:32 p.m. The report said a man was lying on the ground while the motorcycle was caught in flames.
WHITTIER, CA

