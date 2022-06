June 7, 1891: The Comet reported, “The Johnson City and Bristol ball clubs seem to hold out with unparralled tenacity.”. “They played again yesterday, the Johnson City boys remaining over for that purpose. They are not playing to see if they can beat each other, it seems, but to re-establish their record as made in the first game. They did some better yesterday. The score stood 6 to 11 in favor of Bristol.”

