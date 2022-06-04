Beaches and Baseball Draw Huntington Residents

A beach cleanup and a free baseball clinic brought out participants Saturday, who enjoyed the activities and the warm, sunny weather.

Town Councilwoman Joan Cergol, who has led a series of beach cleanups this weekend, drew about 60 volunteers to spruce up Centerport Beach, picking up trash and planting flowers around the Senior Beach House. Some students collected service hours while others were there just to improve the beach.

The baseball clinic, offered by Valor Sports, offered training in such rudiments as running properly to first base and catching and throwing. The clinic was arranged through the offices of Town Councilman Sal Ferro and Town Supervisor Ed Smyth.