Oregon Ducks avoid elimination by posting most hits of season vs. Southeast Missouri State

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

The Oregon Ducks came into Saturday's game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on the brink of elimination after losing to the Michigan Wolverines on Friday afternoon.

In a must-win game, Oregon registered its best offensive output of the season.

Oregon (36-24) recorded 26 hits as that led to its 18-6 victory against Southeast Missouri State (37-22) in the Louisville Regional. Brennan Milone finished 5-for-6 with two RBIs and a home run. Josiah Cromwick also had a huge day as he went 4-for-6 against the Redhawks.

“I’m proud of the way that our team responded, the guys they didn't want to take the uniforms off today, which is nice," Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. "They showed up with a very competitive spirit. The offense was strong all day long and we were fortunate to beat a well-coached team in Coach (Andy) Sawyer’s program at SEMO.”

After going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position against Michigan on Friday, the Ducks hit .586 (17-for-29) when they had runners on second or third base. Oregon also hit .520 overall (26-for-50) and .400 with two outs in the inning.

Oregon starter Isaac Ayon struggled to give up five runs and seven hits in four innings. However, the Ducks bullpen was outstanding in relief.

The trio of Matt Dallas, Stone Churby and Dylan Sabia combined to hold the Redhawks to one hit and one earned run in five innings. That was a significant change from Friday's matchup, where Oregon's pitching was inconsistent.

Oregon's comeback attempt fell short against Michigan Friday as the Ducks lost 8-6 after a Matt Frey two-run homer that gave the Wolverines the win. Both starter Christian Ciuffetelli and reliever RJ Gordon gave up a combined six runs and eight hits in the game.

"Yesterday I thought towards the end of the game, we brought pretty good energy. I think that kind of carried over," Cromwick said. "Today, I think we just had a lot of fun. Just exactly what coach wants. Everyone take the jersey off? Not yet."

With the win, Oregon will wait to see who it will play in its game Sunday at 9 a.m. The Ducks will face the loser of the Louisville versus Michigan game in another elimination game. Louisville defeated Southeast Missouri State 7-2 Friday night.

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks avoid elimination by posting most hits of season vs. Southeast Missouri State

