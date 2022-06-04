ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

High school softball: Vestal blitzes Tappan Zee in Class A regional final

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

SHRUB OAK — Sure, playoff byes are nice — they are a free pass to the next round and there's added time to rest and prepare.

For Section 4 softball champion Vestal, it just made them antsy. Throw in a nearly three-hour-long bus ride to get to Lakeland High School for Saturday's Class A regional final against Section 1's Tappan Zee, and the anticipation was mounting even higher.

"We were super eager," Vestal shortstop Caitlyn Petteys said. "On the bus, we were blaring music and getting really excited. I think that's why we came out and played the way we did today, because we were so ready for the game."

Despite the long layoff, there were no signs of rust. Vestal set the tone early, pouncing on the Dutchmen to grab an early lead, before going on to win, 9-1, to punch its ticket to the NYSPHSAA Class A final four at the Moriches Sports Complex in Long Island next weekend.

"We wanted this so bad," Vestal center fielder Kendall Brady said. "Every single one of us wanted to win, and we executed. We said we were going to come out and score runs and we wanted to get ahead early."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qvtuz_0g0h1xdi00

Class A subregional: Santilli's walk-off lifts Tappan Zee over Rondout Valley into regional final

Tappan Zee: Dutchmen rally, completes comeback in extra innings to top Hen Hud for Section 1 Class A title

Vestal: Takeaways from Vestal's Section 4 title win over Maine-Endwell

Much like the Golden Bears did in their Section 4 title-crowning victory over rival Maine-Endwell last weekend, Vestal built an early 9-0 lead on its foes.

The Golden Bears scored at least once in each of the first four innings, highlighted by a Kymora Wang RBI triple to start, followed by a passed ball that allowed Wang to cross home for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

In the next inning, Brady and Petteys put together back-to-back home runs to fuel their team's hot start. They added one more run in the third off of a Tappan Zee error, before topping their scoring surge with a four-run outing in the top of the fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vytEi_0g0h1xdi00

Tappan Zee stranded a pair of runners in each of the first two innings, and didn't get on the board until an Eden Blanker RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

"We went up against a very good team," Tappan Zee coach Meg Sneeden said. "They were all good hitters, they played defense well, and they had two great pitchers. For most of the game we held on, and went seven innings."

Although the Dutchmen prevented the Golden Bears from adding onto their lead in each of the last three innings, the deficit was too great for Tappan Zee to overcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4mIr_0g0h1xdi00

For Vestal, it'll be its first trip back to the NYSPHSAA final four since 2003. The Golden Bears haven't won a state title, last reaching the championship game in 1995, but they hope that this is the year they get to climb the mountaintop.

"This means everything," Petteys said. "We've been working for this the whole season. We've been working hard, and winning the games that we needed to win. We beat Maine-Endwell, our rivals, got here, and then our pitchers took us the whole way."

"Everyone's been all in," Brady added. "Everyone's contributed."

As for Tappan Zee, its journey comes to a close. Despite the tears shed, the Dutchmen will look back at this year with pride.

"I just told them to keep their heads up," Sneeden said. "This was a season that coming in, with having such a young team and two brand new coaches that they weren't expecting us to go this far, and we exceeded all expectations for this season, and then some. I told them that I'm really proud of them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vh8gA_0g0h1xdi00

Player of the game

Caitlyn Petteys, Vestal: She played a clean game defensively at shortstop and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs and two RBI.

By the numbers

Vestal (15-6) — Kendall Brady went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBI. Kymora Wang went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Kayleigh Farro had a RBI. Faith Hicks, Erica Fitch and Kelsey Brady each had a hit. Raveena Rai pitched two shutout innings, then Reilly Storer pitched the last five innings, giving up one earned run on five hits, with four strikeouts.

Tappan Zee (17-7) — Eden Blanker went 3-for-3 with a RBI. Gianna Cilenti went 2-for-2. Jill Hennessy had a double. Keira Meyers had a hit and pitched the first three innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. Haley Arvidson pitched the last four innings in relief, giving up four earned runs all in the fourth inning.

Quotable

"It's been such a wild ride," Sneeden said. "I am so grateful for each and every one of these girls, who have given me everything that they have each and every single day, working towards a goal of playing out there and winning. That's exactly what they did, and I know didn't happen today, but this is a season I don't think anyone's gonna forget for a really long time."

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: High school softball: Vestal blitzes Tappan Zee in Class A regional final

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Skaneateles & Fulton girls lacrosse teams advance to State Final Four

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team rolled past Whitney Point 17-7, winning the Class D Regional Title. Kathryn Morrissey scored five goals for the Lakers in the win over the Eagles. Skaneateles advances to the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals to face Pal-Mac (Section V Champion) on...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee, Westhill boys, Skaneateles girls lacrosse sweep regionals

Regardless of class or opponent, lacrosse teams from , Westhill and Skaneateles all find themselves with regional championships, each of them two victories from state titles. On the girls side in Class D, Skaneateles followed up its tense sectional final win over South Jefferson last Tuesday at SUNY-Cortland with more comfortable efforts in back-to-back regional games.
SKANEATELES, NY
gcsny.org

Goshen High School athletes honored by OCIAA

Seniors Kayla Schramm and Jacob Kriney were honored as Scholar-Athletes, and Nathan “Nate the Great” Dershem was the recipient of the Tyler Muise MVP Award, at the OCIAA Scholar-Athlete Breakfast on June 2. Kayla is a National Honor Society member and orchestra member who carries a 98.45 GPA....
GOSHEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vestal, NY
Education
City
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Sports
nyacknewsandviews.com

Villages: Mourning with a Warning for Rockland

This week in the Villages: In the wake of the recent racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, local leaders and activists warned that a similar incident could be fueled by local white supremacy ideology. Meanwhile, the state passed new gun safety legislation aimed specifically at stopping potential shooters like the 18-year-old shooter. Also, a Nanuet gridiron legend passes and a New City brewery expands into Blauvelt Plus, more news, your local weather forecast, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Paul McCartney leads Syracuse to fab fountain of youth (concert review, photos)

Sir Paul McCartney is either lying about his age, or he discovered the fountain of youth at some point. The Beatles legend performed 36 songs during a nearly three-hour concert at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, mixing Fab Four classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Get Back” with his solo and Wings catalogs. It was his first show at the Syracuse University stadium since 2017 and the only Upstate New York stop on his 2022 “Got Back” tour dates.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Hennessy
Syracuse.com

Paul McCartney performs at JMA Wireless Dome: Syracuse concert set list, photos

Sir Paul McCartney officially kicked off the JMA Dome era in Syracuse on Saturday night. The Beatles legend performed at the former Carrier Dome for its first event under its new official name, the JMA Wireless Dome. The concert was packed with Fab Four classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Let it Be,” mixed with songs from McCartney’s solo and Wings catalog.
SYRACUSE, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick woman crowned Ms. New York Senior America

Lynne Arnold, 84, of Warwick, was recently crowned Ms. New York Senior America at the organization’s 37th annual pageant held recently in Bay Shore, Long Island. “I was truly shocked!” Arnold said when they announced her name as the 2022 Queen. “I was just hoping I didn’t finish last.”
WARWICK, NY
WETM 18 News

Casino guest hits jackpot at Tioga Downs

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A guest at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols is starting their weekend off right by hitting the jackpot on a game of blackjack for over $300,000. Tioga Downs Casino Resort is proud to announce that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday someone was able to hit big on the casino’s Blazing 7’s […]
NICHOLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Person with knife reported on St. Joseph’s campus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health said the St. Joseph’s campus is safe and no one was harmed after a person was reportedly on the grounds with a knife. Arnot Health said that the hospital’s Public Safety Department interacted with a person outside on the St. Joseph’s campus on June 6. According to the release […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Highschoolsports#Lakeland High School#Section 1#Dutchmen#Nysphsaa#Hen Hud For
Mix 103.9

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?

Take A Look Inside Adam Levine's Former New York City Penthouse. Maroon 5 frontman and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous at this SoHo loft in New York City. Do you want to see inside?. 10 Places in Central New York...
Times Herald-Record

Kiryas Joel, NYC plan 15-mile backup water pipeline; no word on who foots the bill

New York City and Kiryas Joel are planning a 15-mile pipeline that could supply backup water when needed by Orange County municipalities that use the city's Catskill Aqueduct. The new water main would run beside the aqueduct, from New Windsor in Orange County to Gardiner in Ulster County, and draw water from the city's Delaware Aqueduct. The two giant water tunnels cross paths in Gardiner as they carry 1.2 billon gallons each day from reservoirs in Ulster and Sullivan counties, most of it bound for the city.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
WETM 18 News

Dozens celebrate the Chemung River paddle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With 2022 being the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood that devastated the area, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed put on a weekend-long celebration, and remembrance, on and by the river. Water lovers around were invited to take a trip down the Chemung River by means of paddling over […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
localsyr.com

DEC mourns death of Adirondack Forest Ranger Captain

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is mourning the loss of one of their own. DEC confirmed that its Forest Ranger Captain Christopher Kostoss died on Tuesday, May 31 by suicide, which was confirmed by local authorities. Captain Kostoss was a 23-year veteran of DEC’s Division...
ALBANY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca bridge replacement will take six months

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cecil A. Malone Drive bridge in Ithaca will close for nearly 6 months to be replaced. The Cecil A. Malone Drive Bridge Replacement Project begins on June 14th. There will be a traffic detour, and a temporary pedestrian bridge will be constructed outside the construction zone.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Black bear roaming through Clay; what to do if a bear is in your backyard?

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To many people’s surprise, a black bear got a little too close to home, taking an evening stroll through Clay Sunday night and Monday morning. Neighbors have been calling and emailing the NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team, saying home surveillance video caught the bear wandering through backyards and front lawns before running off.
CLAY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy