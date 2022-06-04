ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil 4 Remake May Have Resident Evil Village Connections

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Resident Evil 4's remake provided some long-awaited looks at the updated versions of characters like Leon and Ashley as well as different scenes from the game, but it also may have left some clues for players about how this version's story will differ from the original. After...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

The 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Is Officially Happening — Here's What We Know so Far

This is not a drill. As the first major announcement during a June 2022 PlayStation State of Play livestream, Capcom officially unveiled details on the Resident Evil 4 remake. Rumors and speculation have been circulating around the internet for some time now, especially since the recent modern-gen remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 have previously received critical acclaim. The upcoming remake continues the trend of classic Resident Evil games being completely redone for the latest generation.
VIDEO GAMES
ScreenCrush

‘Resident Evil’ Comes to TV In New Netflix Trailer

After a long run as a theatrical franchise — and, of course, as a video game before that — Resident Evil is mutating into a television show. The iconic horror series from Capcom is headed to Netflix later this summer. The show takes the basic concepts from the...
TV SHOWS
GAMINGbible

‘Alien: Isolation’ Looks Scarier Than Ever In Unreal Engine 5 Remake Project

Alien: Isolation is a staple horror title. Released in 2014, Creative Assembly’s terrifying masterpiece was released to rave reviews. Loosely based on the original Alien film, Alien: Isolation follows engineer Amanda Ripley as she investigates the disappearance of her mother Ellen aboard the Sevastopol space station. Alien: Isolation is an extremely good looking game as it is even to this day, and the 2019 Nintendo Switch port added an extra level of polish. This new fan-made Unreal Engine 5 remake really takes things to new heights though.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#Resident Evil 4#The Resident#Video Game#Houses
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Shares Concept Art, Set Walkthrough, and Additional Cast

One Piece has shared some special concept art and revealed new additions to the increasing cast for the new live-action series now in the works for Netflix! With One Piece recently celebrating its 25th Anniversary as both the manga and anime releases cross well over the milestone 1000th entry mark, the franchise is far from slowing down as it was announced that there are now plans to move forward with a full live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's massive action franchise. Looks at this new series production have been slim, but thankfully Netflix has dropped a major new update on its progress.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Sea Beast Trailer Released by Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix kicked off its movie-centric day of Geeked Week by taking to the open seas. The Sea Beast, a new animated film from the director of Big Hero 6, arrives on Netflix on July 8th. This could be another major animation awards player for Netflix, following in the footsteps of The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Klaus. With the premiere a little over a month away, and a teaser already out in the wild, Netflix finally unveiled the full trailer for The Sea Beast.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Looks Like a Big Hit Already

It's no secret that Hollywood is a bit cursed when it comes to anime. From movie to television, the medium has struggled to find a home in live-action entertainment, but that isn't stopping Hollywood from trying. Netflix has sunk impressive resources into its take on One Piece with Eiichiro Oda's blessing, and its first in-depth look has fans hopeful Luffy might just break Hollywood's bad streak.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Interceptor review – absurd yet entertaining Netflix action thriller

While the rather surprisingly robust box office performance of Top Gun: Maverick has shown, once again, that all really is back to normal on the big-screen blockbuster front, as a sort of precautionary measure, a more-stacked-than-usual summer season of streaming has also kicked off. There are shows with budgets the size of movies, from Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi to the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, and films like The Gray Man, Prey, Secret Headquarters and Spiderhead, all slick enough to be major theatrical tentpoles. Before most of that, and on a far, far smaller scale, drops high-energy thriller Interceptor, landing with whatever the opposite of buzz is on Netflix, modelling itself as an irony-free throwback to summers past and just about succeeding.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date and More Seemingly Leaks

Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games has been quiet since being delayed out of its initial March 2022 release window to the second half of the year. Following a set of ratings for the title from international sources and ahead of the upcoming Summer Game Fest, however, it would appear that the Marvel's Midnight Suns release date and more might have leaked.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Resident Evil 4 remake is likely to headline new Capcom Showcase

Following big announcements at Sony's State of Play conference, Capcom has confirmed it's also hosting a showcase next week. Simply called the Capcom Showcase, it's promising "around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles". Likely, that'll include Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake, both recently seen during the June 2022 State of Play presentation. As confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab), this showcase goes live on June 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am CEST.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Silent Hill 2 and Bloober Team could actually be a scarily great match

The perfect marriage of horror developer and game remake may finally be upon us. After months of rumors on the future of Silent Hill, we've finally arrived at, well,. rumous. But wait, this time they're backed up by coy (and apparently chuckle-filled) statements (opens in new tab) from the head of Polish developer Bloober Team that they can't "officially" comment on whether they will indeed be remaking the beloved Silent Hill 2. If there's nothing to it, then what's with all the chuckling?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GoldenEye 007 Remaster Likely Releasing Very Soon

It looks like the remaster of the Nintendo 64 classic shooter GoldenEye 007 could be releasing far sooner than expected. Over the past couple of months, multiple leaks have come about suggesting that a new version of the popular James Bond video game would be coming to Xbox at some point. And while we have yet to receive official confirmation that this is happening, it looks like a reveal, and a release, will be happening in the very near future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Is Adding a Hilarious New Pre-Match Feature

When Street Fighter 6 releases next year, the game will include a number of new features that were not available in previous games. The official Street Fighter Twitter account has revealed another new option in the game, which takes place on the versus screen. The selected fighters will be able to make faces at one another before the match starts, and there will be a handful to choose from, including scowls, grins, and more. It's a silly addition, but one that fans should have some fun with before each match begins!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix's Sonic Prime TV Show Reveals Shadow the Hedgehog

Netflix's new Sonic Prime TV series will feature legendary and iconic Sonic anti-hero, Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic Prime is all-new animated series based around the legendary Sega character. It's far from the first animated adaptation of Sonic, but it's looking to capitalize on the recent success of the character on the big screen. Over the last two years, Paramount and Sega have managed to bring Sonic into live-action and create a box office juggernaut with a solid response from critics and audiences alike. With such reverence for the character, Netflix will help sustain the momentum of the IP in this new TV 24-episode TV series.
TV SERIES

