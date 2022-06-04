Chef Daniel Lee Offers New Choices for Pasta and Noodle Lovers in Philadelphia

Pictured: Danie Lee | Photo credit: Zara Waters

Have you ever wondered who made the first noodles? People who like pasta might think the Italians. Others who adore Asian noodles might consider the Chinese as the originators. Foodies who crave both dough creations might wish they could get pasta or noodles from different countries in one place. “It doesn’t cost that much to actually do fresh-made pasta. Why can’t it be in a way that people can customize it the way that they want?” says Daniel Lee, the co-owner of Farina Pasta and Noodle. Lee loves all the world’s cuisines that use pasta or noodles in dishes with meats, fish, vegetables and sauces.

According to Food History, the first noodles were made in China around 5000 B.C. Arab merchants are believed to be responsible for noodles making their way from China to India, Africa and Europe. Lee and his partner, Joe Liang, explored what was available in the Philadelphia area before launching their fast-casual concept. “The pasta we saw was really high-end. They were charging people $25 to $30 a plate, really good food but expensive. And there was like corner store pasta, but there wasn’t anything in between,” Lee says.

Culinary School Connection

The two chefs started discussing offering diners affordable, fresh pasta or noodles while attending Drexel University. “The inspiration for the Asian-style noodles really came from my business partner, who is from China. We were talking about it, and wondered why we can’t have both in one place, says Lee.

Those conversations took place before the two chefs graduated with culinary arts degrees from Drexel in 2018. Lee and Liang met in cooking classes and formed a connection. “We didn’t start talking until we got to the pasta-making class,” Lee explains. “I went on a study abroad at the end of college. I went to Italy, and he came out to visit. We got to know each other a little better.”

Pictured: Daniel Lee and Joe Liang | Photo credit: Julie Xu

As their friendship grew, so did the concept for introducing Philadelphians to another way of getting fresh pasta and noodles. What Lee and Liang had in mind was different from the Italian markets in South Philly that people had gone to for decades to get Italian specialties. “You can get your sauce. You can get your ravioli. It’s been made in-house right there. But the people making it are getting older. They haven’t updated their businesses to how things have changed,” says Lee.

Farina Pasta and Noodle would cater to a younger crowd of social media followers. “You have to appeal to the Gen Zs, the people going into college now and the young professionals. They want different stuff. They want a different reason to buy their food from you,” continues Lee.

The two partners initially planned to sell fresh-made Italian pasta and Asian noodle dishes out of a food truck. They wanted to test their concept on college campuses and community events. That idea hit a roadblock when the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020. They also ran into complications getting a food truck outfitted to their specifications. “It wasn’t getting done on time. It wasn’t getting done the way we wanted,” says Lee. “Especially after the pandemic, we had to nix it until we could figure something out.”

Pictured: Dan Dan Noodles from Farina Pasta and Noodle | Photo credit: Julie Xu

Persistence Pays Off

What Lee and Liang figured out was how to take advantage of a new option that took off during the COVID crisis, ghost kitchens. They launched Farina Pasta and Noodle in October of 2020 from CloudKitchens at the University City Fair Food Co. on Fairmount Avenue. “We saw an opportunity to move into a space where we didn’t have to put a lot of money upfront. But still get our concept open, tested and ready for the end of the pandemic.”

Lee describes their tiny commercial kitchen space as the right place for preparing affordable, hand-cut pasta and noodles for take-out and delivery only. The customers for the customizable Italian-style pasta and Asian-style noodle dishes were supposed to come from the nearby Drexel University campus. “That definitely became a struggle for us because a big majority of our customers were going to be college students. But they are not here, not in the numbers that they used to be,” he says.

Farina Pasta and Noodle survived that challenge by selling more than 3,500 orders and building a social media presence.

Farina Pasta and Noodle brick-and-mortar location opened last June at 132 South 17th Street in the Rittenhouse area of Philadelphia. The owners have been excited about meeting customers and having them taste the chefs’ dishes after they are just made and still hot. “We work hard to make the food fresh,” says Lee. “I am so happy to be able to open the restaurant in a space for people to come in and enjoy our food.”

Follow Farina Noodle on Facebook and Instagram.