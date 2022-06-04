UFC Fight Night 207 video: Alonzo Menifield destroys Askar Mozharov with elbows from crucifix

LAS VEGAS – Alonzo Menifield used the crucifix position to his maximum advantage on Saturday when he finished Askar Mozharov at UFC Fight Night 207 at the UFC Apex.

Menifield wasted no time putting Mozharov on the mat with a superior ground game. After some early exchanges, he advanced into the ground position and pinned his opponent to the mat before unleashing a flurry of elbows to get the TKO stoppage at the 4:40 mark of Round 1.

Check out the replay below (via Twitter):

Mozharov got big attention on himself for an odd reason coming into UFC Fight Night 207. There were multiple changes to his record before stepping into the octagon for his debut, and Menifield said he was fired up by the fact he couldn’t get a good read on his opponent.

“The dude has three records,” Menifield said in his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “It pissed me off and it just made me furious.”

