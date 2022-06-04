ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 207 video: Alonzo Menifield destroys Askar Mozharov with elbows from crucifix

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cH9Ih_0g0h0igG00

LAS VEGAS – Alonzo Menifield used the crucifix position to his maximum advantage on Saturday when he finished Askar Mozharov at UFC Fight Night 207 at the UFC Apex.

Menifield wasted no time putting Mozharov on the mat with a superior ground game. After some early exchanges, he advanced into the ground position and pinned his opponent to the mat before unleashing a flurry of elbows to get the TKO stoppage at the 4:40 mark of Round 1.

Check out the replay below (via Twitter):

Mozharov got big attention on himself for an odd reason coming into UFC Fight Night 207. There were multiple changes to his record before stepping into the octagon for his debut, and Menifield said he was fired up by the fact he couldn’t get a good read on his opponent.

“The dude has three records,” Menifield said in his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “It pissed me off and it just made me furious.”

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 207 include:

  • Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 4:40
  • Joe Solecki def. Alex Da Silva via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)
  • Damon Jackson def. Dan Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Photos

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckles Boxing fighter Paige VanZant knows how to build a social media audience. VanZant has amassed more than 3 million followers on her Instagram account. Earlier this summer, Paige shared some racy photos of herself on vacation. "Bonnie and Clyde," she wrote. VanZant, who's getting...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Jairzinho Rozenstruik after UFC Fight Night 207 loss?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is on the first losing skid of his career after falling short against Alexander Volkov in the UFC Fight Night 207 headliner. Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) suffered a first-round TKO loss to Volkov (35-10 MMA, 9-4 UFC) in the heavyweight main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. With the result, he’s now dropped three of his past four overall.
UFC
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Fights Through Torn Pec, Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Cody Rhodes might be have some questionable judgment about when to rest an injury, but it also means that he was able to fight through his torn pectoral tendon to beat Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes defeated Rollins inside the Cell in a match that saw him working with the severe injury. Rhodes survived several attempts by Rollins to put him away, as well as his own injury-asserted limitations, to pin Rollins after two Cross Rhodes and a sledgehammer shot. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
mmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Names His Favorite Fighter To Watch Right Now

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has revealed his favorite fighter to watch compete today. Ortiz was recently interviewed by Helen Yee and asked about his favorite fighter to watch compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) right now. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” named top-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler as his pick.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Jackson
Person
Alonzo Menifield
Person
Paul Felder
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney Outboxes George Kambosos To Become Undisputed at Lightweight

Devin Haney dared to be great and proved to be even better. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-based champ traveled to the other side of the world to fully unify the lightweight division. Haney delivered a masterclass performance in a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over George Kambosos Jr. Matching scores of 116-112 by judges Zoltan Enyedi and Benoit Roussel were far too close, while Pawel Kardyni had it 118-110 for the unbeaten American in their ESPN-televised main event Saturday evening (Sunday afternoon local time) in front of packed crowd of 41,129 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elbows#Crucifix#Ufc Fight Night#Def#Combat#Tko#Espn
Boxing Scene

Morrell: Benavidez Says Everyone’s Dodging Him; If David Is Looking For Me, I’ll Be Here!

David Morrell Jr. doesn’t think he is on Canelo Alvarez’s “radar.”. The unbeaten Cuban understands, too, that he would be a high-risk, low-reward option for Jermall Charlo if the undefeated WBC middleweight champion decides to move up to the 168-pound division. Caleb Plant is coming off a loss to Alvarez, thus Morrell doesn’t consider the former IBF super middleweight champion an appealing potential opponent.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Highlights From Raw Women’s Championship Match At WWE Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair remains your Raw Women’s Champion following her match with Asuka and Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell. Belair defeated the two in the opening match of tonight’s show to retain her championship, and you can see some clips from the match below. Belair’s title...
WWE
The Spun

Look: WWE Announces Gruesome Sunday Injury News

Despite Cody Rhodes' injury, it looks like Sunday night's Hell in a Cell will go on as scheduled, the WWE said. Via the WWE's official Twitter handle, "BREAKING: Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE Raw." "While...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE's Bianca Belair Retains in Epic Start to Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with one of the most anticipated match-ups on the card, as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair would defend her Title in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The match was thrilling from beginning to end and at several points, it looked like Lynch was poised to take it before Asuka would come and break it up at the last minute. Towards the end, it seemed that Lynch was once again set to take it by pinning Asuka, but then Belair threw her out of the ring and covered Asuka for the win, retaining her Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy