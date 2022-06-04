ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 207 video: Karolina Kowalkiewicz taps Felice Herrig to snap five-fight losing streak

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – With her back against the wall, Karolina Kowalkiewicz delivered.

The former UFC strawweight title challenger entered Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 207 in her worst career slump. Kowalkiewicz (13-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC) looked to snap a five-fight losing streak in her rematch against fellow veteran Felice Herrig in the preliminary portion of the event.

Kowalkiewicz was able to pick up a win, submitting Herrig (14-10 MMA, 5-5 UFC) with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their contest at the UFC Apex.

The Polish fighter hadn’t tasted victory since defeating Herrig in their first outing back at UFC 223 in April 2018. Kowalkiewicz’s losing streak came against top contenders such as Jessica Andrade, Michelle Waterson, Alexa Grasso, Yan Xiaonan and Jessica Penne.

Meanwhile, Herrig, who made a return to the octagon after recovering from a knee injury, announced her retirement from the sport shortly after the bout.

Below you can watch Kowalkiewicz’s submission win:

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 207 include:

  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Felice Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:01
  • Joe Solecki def. Alex Da Silva via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)
  • Damon Jackson def. Dan Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Fightful

Happy Corbin Medical Update, Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd, More | Hell In A Cell Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE Hell in a Cell fight-size update. - After being stretchered out following his match with Madcap Moss, WWE has provided a medical update on Happy Corbin. Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.
WWE
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley Calls Out Roman Reigns Following His Hell in a Cell Victory

Bobby Lashley was victorious at Hell in a Cell on Sunday in defeating both Omos and MVP in a handicap match. After soaking in the adoration from the Chicago crowd, Lashley jumped out of the ring and grabbed a replica WWE Championship trophy and hoisted it over his head, indicating he wants to be world champion for a third time. Roman Reigns, who was not on the show, has yet to defend the WWE Championship since winning it at WrestleMania 38 and unifying it with the Universal Championship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Morrell: Benavidez Says Everyone’s Dodging Him; If David Is Looking For Me, I’ll Be Here!

David Morrell Jr. doesn’t think he is on Canelo Alvarez’s “radar.”. The unbeaten Cuban understands, too, that he would be a high-risk, low-reward option for Jermall Charlo if the undefeated WBC middleweight champion decides to move up to the 168-pound division. Caleb Plant is coming off a loss to Alvarez, thus Morrell doesn’t consider the former IBF super middleweight champion an appealing potential opponent.
COMBAT SPORTS
