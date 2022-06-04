Woman robbed by group of males: Lakewood Police Blotter

Gil of Greenzone LandscapingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, a Garfield Heights resident asked for help on Facebook. The 50-year-old woman is legally disabled. She lives in a one-family home that she rents. According to the lease agreement, the renter maintains the snow and grass. Should the homeowner or occupant of the home violate the city's ordinance, they can receive a $250.00 fine. Garfield Heights service department warns residents and business owners of potential penalties. Garfield Heights website reads, "If your grass grows 6 inches or higher, it will constitute a nuisance, and a citation will be issued. Grass not cut within 48-hours of the citation will be taken care of by the city, and the property owner will receive a bill."

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO