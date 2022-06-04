ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Woman robbed by group of males: Lakewood Police Blotter

By Bruce Geiselman, special to cleveland.com
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Police received a call at 10:08 a.m. on May 25 about a woman who said she was robbed by a group of males on Madison Avenue between Belle and St. Charles avenues. Police located five juvenile suspects, and evidence was turned over to Cuyahoga County...

