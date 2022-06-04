UFC Fight Night 207 video: Hear from each winner backstage

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 207 took place Saturday with 14 bouts on the slate, and we’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.

In the main event, former heavyweights clash as Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on Alexander Volkov.

You can hear from every UFC Fight Night 207 winner by checking out their post-fight scrums below.

Erin Blanchfield wants winner of Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Rinat Fakhretdinov taking portion of his pay to support his nation's youth

Jeff Molina believes damage dealt was deciding factor in split decision victory

Tony Gravely wants to continue to test stand up against other dangerous strikers

Benoit Saint Denis says the lightweight division is his to dominate

Damon Jackson wants a fight with Darren Elkins next

Joe Solecki says he popped his rib out but powered through for the win

Karolina Kowalkiewicz reacts to ending 5-fight losing skid

Alonzo Menifield found extra motivation from opponent's trash talk

Ode Osbourne happy that the work he put in paid off with quick finish

Karine Silva reacts to winning her UFC debut with first-round submission

Lucas Almeida happy to pick up a stoppage win in UFC debut

Movsar Evloev wants bigger names, calls out Arnold Allen

Alexander Volkov on the hunt for a title shot after finishing Jairzinho Rozenstruik