UFC Fight Night 207 video: Hear from each winner backstage
LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 207 took place Saturday with 14 bouts on the slate, and we’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.
In the main event, former heavyweights clash as Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on Alexander Volkov.
You can hear from every UFC Fight Night 207 winner by checking out their post-fight scrums below.
Erin Blanchfield wants winner of Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
Rinat Fakhretdinov taking portion of his pay to support his nation's youth
Jeff Molina believes damage dealt was deciding factor in split decision victory
Tony Gravely wants to continue to test stand up against other dangerous strikers
Benoit Saint Denis says the lightweight division is his to dominate
Damon Jackson wants a fight with Darren Elkins next
Joe Solecki says he popped his rib out but powered through for the win
Karolina Kowalkiewicz reacts to ending 5-fight losing skid
Alonzo Menifield found extra motivation from opponent's trash talk
Ode Osbourne happy that the work he put in paid off with quick finish
Karine Silva reacts to winning her UFC debut with first-round submission
Lucas Almeida happy to pick up a stoppage win in UFC debut
Movsar Evloev wants bigger names, calls out Arnold Allen
Alexander Volkov on the hunt for a title shot after finishing Jairzinho Rozenstruik
