ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sxg5h_0g0gyMQQ00
BringMeTheNews

The suspect in a Brooklyn Park shooting was targeting a woman and her children, police say.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire coming from a vehicle that was targeting another vehicle near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"Initial investigation is that the victim and her children were being followed by a known suspect, and that the suspect then started firing multiple times at them striking her vehicle. The victims were not hit by the gunfire," Brooklyn Park PD said.

The victims’ vehicle had two flat tires as a result of the shooting.

BPPD stated that they do not believe the incident was random and that the shooter knew the victims.

Comments / 3

Related
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Shots-Fired Calls

Brooklyn Park police had a busy weekend responding to several reports of shots fired. Starting Friday at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. N. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as two unoccupied vehicles with bullet damage. Reports say they did not find victims or suspects and no witnesses would cooperate with police. Officers helped security disburse a large group.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
knsiradio.com

Two Men Killed in Monday Afternoon Shooting

(KNSI) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. A press release says police were called for a report of gunfire inside an apartment building just before 5:00. When first responders got to the unit, they found three people inside who had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died. A third man was treated and released.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Park Pd
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Investigate Armed Carjacking at Wirth Golf Course

Golden Valley police are investigating a carjacking at Theodore Wirth Golf Course. According to police, a man was walking out of the chalet on Friday when someone approached him at gunpoint. The gunman took his Audi convertible and allegedly $3,000 worth of golf equipment. Golden Valley police recovered the vehicle later that day.
WCCO News Talk 830

3-year-old injured in Minneapolis shooting

A 3-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in North Minneapolis, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The boy arrived to North Memorial with his parents around 8:45 p.m. with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
CBS Minnesota

Bungling Thief Leaves Passcode-Free Cellphone Behind In Stolen Van

Originally published on June 6 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What we’re about to share will probably make you shake your head in disbelief. Robbers took a van, but left behind something laughable when they ditched it hours later. It happened last month in the Field neighborhood of Minneapolis, when Crystal and Hamza Alhabarneh were sound asleep. “They rode up on a bike,” Crystal said. Their van, also asleep, was parked in front of their house — until someone showed up to steal it just after midnight. Crystal says it was a clunky operation from the start. She things it took them nearly an hour to hot wire...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Truck Driver Involved in Blaine Fatal Crash Arrested

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
fox9.com

Semi-truck driver runs red light, kills SUV driver in Blaine: authorities

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
Bring Me The News

Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The fatal crash that closed Hwy. 65 Monday morning saw a semi-truck driver allegedly run a red light and strike an SUV, killing a woman. The Minnesota State Patrol states the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. The semi-driver, identified as a 37-year-old East Bethel man, was driving southbound on Highway 65 when he allegedly ran a red light and struck the SUV that was entering the intersection from 109th Avenue NE.
Bring Me The News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Family, friends pleading for help to find missing U of M student

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Prior Lake native and University of Minnesota student Abdi Ali was last heard from on Wednesday, June 1 around 6:20 a.m. on social media. Minneapolis police confirmed on Sunday that a missing person report was filed for Ali, but did not release any additional details about the case.
trfradio.com

Name Released in Fatal Anoka County Accident

A name has been released in the fatal accident reported Monday morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Karen Lynn Weldon, (51) of Coon Rapids was killed when the Eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was struck by a Southbound 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Andrew Charles Engren, (37) of East Bethel. Engren was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy