Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

The suspect in a Brooklyn Park shooting was targeting a woman and her children, police say.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire coming from a vehicle that was targeting another vehicle near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"Initial investigation is that the victim and her children were being followed by a known suspect, and that the suspect then started firing multiple times at them striking her vehicle. The victims were not hit by the gunfire," Brooklyn Park PD said.

The victims’ vehicle had two flat tires as a result of the shooting.

BPPD stated that they do not believe the incident was random and that the shooter knew the victims.