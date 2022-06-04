ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathews breaks ground on stadium renovations

By Steve Rappach
WKBN
 3 days ago

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mathews Local School District officially broke ground at Booster Field on Saturday morning. It’s the first step in the planned renovations.

New bleachers, lighting, a press box and a new sound system will be installed along with other electrical updates.

Howland police collect food pantry donations

The previous stands were already demolished.

The project is expected to cost about $800,000 and will be paid for through the permanent improvement levy.

Superintendent Russell McQuaide said the improvements serve as an investment for future generations.

“This is a big deal to the students because first of all, they’re noticing, I believe, that we’re investing in them and investing in their future. We’re investing in the students we know we had,” McQuaide said.

“They were so successful in our athletic programs and it’s been long overdue. If anybody deserves this, it’s the kids in our district,” said athletic director Michael Palumbo.

The projected is expected to be finished by late summer or early fall.

Jack Arvin Classic returns following a two-year hiatus

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Thursday night at Hubbard’s High School Stadium, the 36th annual Jack Arvin Classic all-star football game returns after a two-year hiatus.  Covid took away the opportunity for many of this area’s senior football players to showcase their talents the past two years, so the return of the game this summer […]
New Amtrak service in Ohio may be enticing, but has trappings of a boondoggle

I do not want either Gov. Mike DeWine or his Democratic gubernatorial challenger Nan Whaley to accept federal funds for Amtrak expansion. Some thoughts against expansion:. The proposed expansion to a new line connecting Cleveland to Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati is very enticing. However, certain state representatives and senators will add other stops (e.g., Akron, Marietta, Toledo) because of county and local lobbying.
Power outage in Ohio, Marshall Counties until 1 a.m. Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is undergoing a scheduled power outage for maintenance Sunday night. According to the company’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Ohio and Marshall Counties are without power, stretching from Wheeling down to Moundsville. The power is scheduled to return at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 7News and WTRF.com […]
