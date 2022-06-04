ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howland, ME

Howland police collect food pantry donations

By Steve Rappach
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1Jbj_0g0gwp5D00

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Howland Township hosted a Shred-It Fill the Cruiser day at the Howland SCOPE Center.

Howland police officers heled residents unload their vehicles with non-perishable food items into police cruisers.

Mathews breaks ground on stadium renovations

Residents could also bring as many as five garbage bags of paper to be shredded through Protect N Shred.

Howland FOP president Keith Peterson said officers look forward to helping out the community through events like this one.

“A couple of us brought our families out so it’s nice to interact with the community as a family, as one big group, especially kind of in light of recent years,” Peterson said.

Everything donated went to the Bolindale Food Pantry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Howland, ME
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Peterson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy