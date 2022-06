MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison have arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with a disabled person still in it. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. Police Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement that the disabled person’s caregiver got out of the vehicle to get some food and left the engine running when a 43-year-old man got into the vehicle and drove off.

