ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 313 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyrone, or 30 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Delhi, Thatcher and Timpas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Custer and west central Pueblo Counties through 330 PM MDT At 253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing strong thunderstorm over western Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Custer and west central Pueblo Counties, including the following locations... Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Hanover, or 22 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pueblo Depot. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saguache County, CO
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Conejos County, CO
County
Alamosa County, CO
City
Saguache, CO
City
Fort Garland, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Harding, Mora by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Harding; Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Springer, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Harding, northeastern Mora and southeastern Colfax Counties. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 396 and 408. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colfax, Mora by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Cook`s Peak fire burn area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, contact your local law enforcement agency and your National Weather Service office when you can do so safely. Target Area: Colfax; Mora FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX AND NORTHERN MORA COUNTIES At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had ended across the far eastern portion of the Cook`s Peak burn scar several miles south of Rayado. However, potentially dangerous runoff from earlier rainfall will persist for at least another hour or two. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in significant runoff and debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes the following streams and drainages Sweetwater Creek, Alona Creek, Ocate Creek and Banderitas Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy