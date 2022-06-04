Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Cook`s Peak fire burn area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, contact your local law enforcement agency and your National Weather Service office when you can do so safely. Target Area: Colfax; Mora FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX AND NORTHERN MORA COUNTIES At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had ended across the far eastern portion of the Cook`s Peak burn scar several miles south of Rayado. However, potentially dangerous runoff from earlier rainfall will persist for at least another hour or two. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in significant runoff and debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes the following streams and drainages Sweetwater Creek, Alona Creek, Ocate Creek and Banderitas Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

