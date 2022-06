One of the men accused of killing former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London has died of Covid-19 in Moscow, it has been widely reported.Dmitri Kovtun was one of two men who a UK inquiry ruled had poisoned Mr Litvinenko’s tea with a rare radioactive substance in 2006.In reports being attributed to Russian news agency Tass, Mr Kovtun is said to have contracted coronavirus before dying in a Moscow hospital.Mr Kovtun, along with Andrei Lugovoi, was accused of being behind Mr Litvinenko’s assassination 16 years ago at the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair.Reports said Tass cited Mr Lugovoi, now a member...

