ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Jasper man arrested after hitting parked car and mailbox

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymY52_0g0guUoU00

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called out to the 900 block of Giesler Road about 11 p.m. on June 3 as an intoxicated driver was trying to leave the scene. JPD identified the driver as Anthony Lansford, 39, of Jasper.

JPD said officers arrived on the scene to discover Lansford had struck a mailbox on Giesler Road. JPD received another call that a parked vehicle on Jackson and Fourth Street had been struck according to a news release sent by JPD to Eyewitness News.

Evansville police investigating shed set on fire

The release said that officers determined the incidents involved the same driver. Lansford showed signs of intoxication according to officers on the scene.

A JPD spokesperson said Lansford tested .189 on a breath test and he refused a chemical test. Lansford was charged with driving a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Dubois County Security Center according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Semi drives off highway into ditch, road shut down 7 hours: police

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Jasper troopers are investigating what caused a semi to veer off the highway Monday morning, ending in the death of the driver. Just after 8:30 a.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Department received a report about a single-vehicle accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road. The initial investigation found a 2002 International semi-trailer hauling lumber was on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the semi crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the road down into a ditch, coming to a stop in a tree line.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Juvenile involved in fatal bicycle accident identified

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A bicycle accident claimed one life. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of Gage McCoy, 15, of Boonville. McCoy died at a local hospital after being taken there due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park. […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Multiple vehicles struck by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Many people were allegedly in danger as gunfire struck their vehicles on Thursday. On June 2 around 5:46 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2800 block of McFarland Avenue for a firearm discharge where multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire. OPD says four vehicles occupied by a combined […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Jasper, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
14news.com

Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run crash that involved a driver leaving a child behind. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverside and Highway 41. Police say two cars crashed, but one of the drivers took off running. They say that person’s car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper police seek suspect’s identity

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify a male subject caught on camera. According to JPD’s press release, the incident involving the subject happened at the Rural King on June 4 around 4:30 p.m. Police do not say why they’re investigating the identity of the man. […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Boonville student dies after bike crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of 15-year-old Gage McCoy of Boonville. The coroner says McCoy died at the hospital Monday after he was hurt in a bicycle crash at Lincoln State Park. DNR...
BOONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpd#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Juvenile who died in a Sunday night shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – The juvenile who died in an overnight shooting has been identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the shooting death of Javion Deshay Presley-McNary, 17, who died on June 6 at 12:38 a.m. at a local hospital. Officials say he […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One dead after motorcycle crash outside Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 73-year-old Henderson man died over the weekend after he crashed his motorcycle outside city limits, deputies say. According to a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Powell was traveling along Highway 1299 Sunday near Robards when he wrecked his motorcycle. Officials say EMS transported him to Deaconess Henderson where later passed […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Fire Department responds to three car wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department is responding to an early morning wreck that is leaving at least one person injured. The fire department responded to a three vehicle crash at the intersection of First and Green Streets around 6:30 Monday morning. The fire department says to avoid the area while crews work […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WTVW

Overnight shooting leaves juvenile dead in Evansville

Overnight shooting leaves juvenile dead in Evansville. Tri-State trying to find ways to ease pain at the …. LST 325 shares D-Day history in anniversary of invasion. Posey Co. Councilman facing charges after alleged …. Coroner says autopsy of East Michigan death shows …
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Murder Investigation in the 800 blk of Line St.

On June 5th, around 11:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Line St. in reference to a person who had been shot. Officers located one Victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and began life saving measures. The Victim was transported to a local hospital by AMR. Unfortunately, the Victim passed away at the hospital.
WEHT/WTVW

Bike rider hit by SUV in hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to an accident at the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue and Virginia Street about 1:50 p.m. on June 4. A witness reported a man on a bicycle had been hit by an SUV that left the scene. EPD, Evansville Fire Department and American Medical Response […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two men have fallen into a hole at Big Rivers

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A rescue is underway for two men who fell into a hole. The location of the incident is the 9000 block of Highway 2096. All of this has been confirmed by Henderson County Dispatch. An ambulance arrived around 3:30 p.m. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Multi-vehicle wreck allegedly shuts down Owensboro bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A multi-vehicle wreck has reportedly happened in Owensboro. Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a wreck allegedly occurred on the Owensboro bypass. Reports say that people are asked to avoid the area of east bound Owensboro bypass near 431, and six vehicles are allegedly involved. Eastbound side is shut down with […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy