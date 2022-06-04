ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

NWA rallies for gun violence prevention

By Alex Angle
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans gathered on Saturday as part of the nationwide ‘Wear Orange’ movement to stop gun violence.

Moms Demand Action put on the event to call for gun violence prevention. Community members and lawmakers gathered in Springdale to show their support.

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’

The event comes in the wake of multiple recent mass shootings in the United States. Moms Demand Action volunteer Ellen Weintraut said Saturday’s event let’s people see there are others in Northwest Arkansas working for gun reform laws.

“We have to do something about the gun violence in our country and honor the people who’ve already lost their lives and the families of those people,” Weintraut said.

Gov. Hutchinson not considering gun reform in Arkansas

Gun violence survivors and lawmakers both talked to the rally about the need to take action to stop gun violence in our nation.

‘Wear Orange’ began in 2015 to honor a Chicago teenager who was killed by a stray bullet.

