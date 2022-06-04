ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Royal family voted for me!' Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals the Duchess Of Cornwall supported her on Strictly after she made a surprise cameo on EastEnders with Prince Charles

 3 days ago

EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall voted for her on Strictly Come Dancing and introduced themselves in British Sing Language.

In an interview ahead of the Jubilee concert on Saturday, the actress, 27, reflected on when she met the Royal family as they visited the set of the soap opera.

Rose, who won the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing with Giovanni Pernice, was all smiles when she discovered the royal family supported her every week on the BBC show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tog1t_0g0gtrxI00
Beaming: EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall voted for her on Strictly Come Dancing

She said: 'So we had Camilla and Charles come to visit and they tried out acting, they acted for a bit and we played our characters and meeting them and it was really really special.'

'Apparently, Camilla is a big fan of Strictly. She said she voted for me every week, and all her children voted for me every week.'

The soap star added: 'That is incredible - the Royal family voted for me, that's just mad!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQG0s_0g0gtrxI00
Memorable moment: In an interview ahead of the performance, the actress, 27, reflected on when she met the Royal family visited the set of the soap opera

Rose also revealed she felt 'touched' when Charles and Camilla introduced themselves in British Sign Language (BSL).

She said: 'Both of them came up to me and the first thing they did, they signed Good morning to me.

Rose was moved by the sweet gesture: 'I was really, really touched by that and I was really impressed that they knew how to sign Good morning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mkhkz_0g0gtrxI00
Impressed: Rose, who won the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing with Giovanni Pernice, was all smiles when she discovered the royal family supported her every week on the BBC show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzQmy_0g0gtrxI00
Rose said: 'So we had Camilla and Charles come to visit and they tried out acting, they acted for a bit and we played our characters and meeting them and it was really really special'

Fans of the soap said the royals' appearance brought a tear to their eye as Charles and Camilla met some Watford locals, led by Mick and Linda Carter (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright).

However, some were left unimpressed when they noticed that the soap's concluding theme song had been altered for the Jubilee.

The royals showed off their improv skills in the episode as they joked with the show's castmembers who all stayed in character.

At the end of the episode, Dyer's character shares a toast to Her Majesty the Queen and 'to all the people up and down the country doing exactly the same thing as us, celebrating'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZXT9_0g0gtrxI00
Appearance: Fans of the soap said the royals' appearance brought a tear to their eye as Charles and Camilla met some Watford locals, led by Mick and Linda Carter (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright)

The Duchess of Cornwall has tied a ribbon for 'all the victims of domestic abuse' during her appearance in a special EastEnders episode in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.

Charles and Camilla surprised the residents of Walford after Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decided to throw a street party for the Square in celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign.

The partygoers are left in disbelief when the royal couple pull up in a car outside the Queen Vic pub, greeted by Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

During the episode, Camilla is introduced to Karen Taylor, played by Lorraine Stanley, whose on-screen daughter Chantelle Atkins, played by Jessica Plummer, was murdered in a domestic abuse storyline.

The Duchess takes a purple ribbon and ties it around a tree in memory of Chantelle, who suffered months of abuse at the hands of her husband Gray Atkins in the soap.

Camilla dedicates it to 'all the victims of domestic abuse' - an issue she has made a cornerstone of her public work.

She said: 'This is for your daughter, Chantelle. This is for all victims of domestic abuse. It's very important that she is remembered. My heart goes out to you, I know a lot of people who have lost children.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmNYD_0g0gtrxI00
Meaningful: The Duchess of Cornwall  (pictured centre) tied a ribbon for 'all the victims of domestic abuse' during her appearance in a special EastEnders episode in honour of the Platinum Jubilee

